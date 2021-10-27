Spencer Brown to miss Bills practice with back injury

Bills rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said.
McDermott said Brown has a back injury.
Tight end Dawson Knox, who has surgery for a broken hand last week, won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, but McDermott said that was the only timeline he knew at this point.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley sat out with a veteran's rest day.
The injury report will be released after Wednesday's practice.
