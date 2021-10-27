 Skip to main content
Spencer Brown to miss Bills practice with back injury
  • Updated
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills player Spencer Brown during practice last month.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Bills rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said. 

McDermott said Brown has a back injury. 

Tight end Dawson Knox, who has surgery for a broken hand last week, won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, but McDermott said that was the only timeline he knew at this point. 

Wide receiver Cole Beasley sat out with a veteran's rest day.

The injury report will be released after Wednesday's practice.

