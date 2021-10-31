 Skip to main content
Spencer Brown, Justin Zimmer inactive for Bills against Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills will have to do some shuffling along their offensive line Sunday.

Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown will not play against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Brown did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful because of a back injury.

Additionally, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will not play because of a foot injury. Zimmer was listed as questionable for the game after practicing on a limited basis.

Tight end Dawson Knox was previously ruled out because of a broken hand.

The Bills' other inactives are all healthy: Running back Matt Breida, defensive ends Boogie Basham and Efe Obada.

