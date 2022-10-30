 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Spencer Brown, Isaiah Hodgins, Tommy Sweeney inactive for Bills against Packers

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Steelers NFL Football (copy)

Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins is inactive Sunday night against Green Bay.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills are in good health coming out of their bye week. 

Right tackle Spencer Brown is the team's lone injured inactive player for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium because of an injury. Brown was previously ruled out because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Kansas City. 

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney join Brown on the inactive list. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills will get wide receiver Jake Kumerow back against the Packers. Kumerow has been out since suffering a sprained ankle against the Dolphins in Week 3. 

The Bills also have running back Zack Moss active for the game. Moss was a healthy inactive in Week 6. 

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are inactive for Green Bay.

People are also reading…

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) – all of whom were questionable for Green Bay on its final injury report  are active.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News