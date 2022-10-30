Spencer Brown, Isaiah Hodgins, Tommy Sweeney inactive for Bills against Packers

The Buffalo Bills are in good health coming out of their bye week.

Right tackle Spencer Brown is the team's lone injured inactive player for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium because of an injury. Brown was previously ruled out because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Kansas City.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney join Brown on the inactive list.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills will get wide receiver Jake Kumerow back against the Packers. Kumerow has been out since suffering a sprained ankle against the Dolphins in Week 3.

The Bills also have running back Zack Moss active for the game. Moss was a healthy inactive in Week 6.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are inactive for Green Bay.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) – all of whom were questionable for Green Bay on its final injury report – are active.