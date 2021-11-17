'Spencer Brown is gonna be a special football player': Bills rookie right tackle impresses in return

“That's a really, really good feeling, just to pick up four or five yards, six yards, every carry and just slowly give them a slow death,” he said. “That scenario, just kind of chipping away, that just wears on the front seven of the defense for a long time, and that eventually opens up other things as well.”

Brown is also opening things up on an individual level. His pancake block on Matt Breida’s 15-yard touchdown run Sunday helped the running back get right into the end zone, as Brown obliterated safety Ashtyn Davis.

“Yeah, it was just a pin-and-pull scheme, just getting me out on the edge,” Brown said. “And I guess that’s what happened – run full speed into somebody, and that's what happens, I guess. But it’s just a good scheme to be a part of. I did it a little bit of that in college, pulling. So, coming here to a scheme that does that a little bit, it's good to be part of.”

It did take a bit of a mindset adjustment, though, for the 6-foot-8, 311-pound force. Brown says in college at Northern Iowa, he would sometimes slow down or hesitate. He didn’t want to miss. But once he got to the NFL, he embraced a more brazen approach: “Just full-send into someone, and see what happens.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins sees that help the offensive line as a whole.