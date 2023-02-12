PHOENIX – Nick Sirianni has dreamed of this exact moment.

For more than 32 years, actually, Sirianni has imagined what it would feel like to stand on the sideline at the Super Bowl as the national anthem is played. As a 9-year-old at home in Jamestown, he watched on Jan. 27, 1991 as Whitney Houston delivered the most iconic rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner ever, before the Buffalo Bills played the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV.

That moment has stuck with Sirianni, 41, who today is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll stand on the sideline at State Farm Stadium on Sunday and listen as Chris Stapleton delivers his rendition of our national anthem, before the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

“That's something that I've always thought about – what it might be like to hear the national anthem at a Super Bowl,” he said. “You get the goose bumps thinking about it.”

Sirianni has done his best to stay in the moment as he prepares for his first Super Bowl as a head coach. He’s tried to make the week of preparation as “normal” as possible, even knowing that’s impossible on the sport’s biggest stage. For a few minutes Sunday, however, he’ll allow himself some time for reflection.

“You think about being in that moment of the Super Bowl, listening to the national anthem, how much that's going to mean,” he said. “It makes you think about all the hard work that you had to go through to get to the moment that you're in right now. It will be a good feeling. I'm not going to let myself get wrapped up in that feeling, because right after that, we're going to have a job to do. But I will let myself enjoy that moment for a second and enjoy that feeling, because there was a lot of hard work by a lot of people. Everyone is going to feel this way. There are a lot of people who helped me get to this spot that I'm in right now. It will be cool to listen to it and get to work.”

Undoubtedly, Sirianni’s thoughts as Stapleton sings will drift toward his upbringing in Jamestown, the youngest of three brothers in a football family, and his time at Southwestern. Mention that school, and the Sirianni family inevitably comes up in the next breath. Nick’s father, Fran, coached the Trojans from the mid 1970s to the mid 1980s. His two older brothers, Mike, 50, and Jay, 46, both graduated from the school, as did Nick.

Mike Sirianni is the longtime head football coach at Washington & Jefferson College, a Division III school south of Pittsburgh with an enrollment of about 1,200 students. Over a career spanning two decades, he’s never had a losing season – never so much has dropped back-to-back games – in compiling a winning percentage of .807. For comparison’s sake, while acknowledging the jump in competition, Alabama’s Nick Saban has an .801 winning percentage. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is at .805.

Jay Sirianni followed his father by coaching the Trojans for 12 seasons, winning a pair of state titles in the process. He’s currently the Section VI football chairman.

On Wednesday, it was “Nick Sirianni Day” in the district, with students encouraged to wear Eagles green.

“They better do that! I mean, shoot, my brother and my sister-in-law teach there. I think it was only that because they teach that,” Nick said Wednesday. “Obviously, I'm flattered. I put a lot of work in at that school – in my athletic career probably a little bit more than my academic career – but I put a lot of hard work into that, so it's nice to be honored by my hometown.”

All three Sirianni boys attended Mount Union College, playing for head coach Larry Kehres. They then set out on their own career paths, with Nick breaking into the NFL with, interestingly enough, the Chiefs in 2009 as an offensive quality control coach. By 2012, Sirianni had worked his way up to wide receivers coach, but when current Chiefs coach Andy Reid was hired in 2013, he brought with him a new group of assistants – which is not uncommon – and Sirianni moved on. He would eventually become the Colts’ offensive coordinator under Frank Reich before being hired by the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season.

“He's come a long way from playing football in Section VI,” Jay Sirianni said of his younger brother.

Southwestern has an enrollment of about 1,300 students in the entire district. According to Maureen Donahue, the district superintendent and president of the Section VI executive committee, Sirianni’s path to the Super Bowl is an inspiration for the entire community.

“It's about possibilities,” she said. “I hope that every one of our kids think that they might be able to do that some day. He's a Trojan, and our motto has always been, ‘once a Trojan, always a Trojan.’ One of the teachers that knew Nick well, she got up and talked about it with her class and said, 'He sat in your chair.' If one kid thinks ‘I can do something as big as what Nick is doing, that would be incredible.’ I think it goes deeper than that for us here at Southwestern. The Sirianni family has been here for years. … For us, it's one of our family members who is going to be in the Super Bowl on Sunday.”

That may be, but Fran Sirianni’s biggest concern this week was making sure he was on time to his granddaughter Bella’s basketball game.

“That's just who they are,” Donahue said. “It's always been about family, supporting the schools. On a Friday night football game, Jay is there, Mr. Sirianni is there. … They stand for what's right about what we should be doing for kids. I tell Jay sometimes, ‘I know your brother is doing this, but what you do here for our kids and what you do for Section VI football, that's just as big to me, because it's really important for kids.' ”

True to form, the beginning of Jay Sirianni’s week involved teaching social studies lessons and coaching basketball. It wasn’t until he arrived here in Arizona on Friday morning that the reality of what his younger brother has accomplished started to set in.

“We're just so excited, so proud of Nick and what he's accomplished,” Jay said. “He's earned his right here, and, hopefully, they can get one more and bring a championship home to Philadelphia.

And Southwestern.

“Absolutely. He knows his roots,” Jay said. “He knows where it all started, with my dad being a coach and all of us going into coaching. I know he's proud of Southwestern, of Western New York and where he's from.”

That’s something that Eagles punter Brett Kern, a Grand Island native, learned about Sirianni when he joined the team in December. During one of their first conversations, they compared favorite wing places (both are big fans of Duff’s) as they reminisced about growing up playing Section VI athletics.

“Any time you get somebody from Western New York to come out here and be on this stage,” it’s special, Kern said. “Just to see his progression, from when he went to college and then, obviously, working his way up the coaching tree, and here he is – he’s a head coach in the Super Bowl. So, I mean, that takes a lot of hard work, a lot dedication, a lot of hours. I’m just happy for him, and the opportunity that he has.

Truth be told, the start to Siranni’s head-coaching career with the Eagles was not smooth. His introductory news conference, which was conducted virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, was clunky, at best. It left some wondering what exactly the Eagles were thinking. Philadelphia started Sirianni’s first season 2-5. Since that time, they’ve gone 23-7, including the postseason. It’s not hard to see the intensity that Sirianni brings to the sideline. That passion fires up his players and fellow coaches.

“He does a really good job, I think, expressing what message he's trying to convey in a way everybody can grasp it,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “I’m sure that helps, having his dad and his brothers being a part of that coaching tree. I'm sure he's picked up something growing up or seeing his brothers do it that he can add on to his repertoire and allow us as the team to grasp it and take it to the next level. He's been awesome. Very detailed, knows what he wants, asks questions on why we're doing this. We have to have a detailed answer on why we're doing it. Especially with the staff that we got, kind of on the younger side, but that energy, I think the players feed off of it and it comes down from the head man. With Nick and his energy, we've just got to make sure we bring it and get the players to bring it.”

On Friday night, the entire Sirianni family gathered at the Eagles’ team hotel for a family dinner.

“It was nice. We had a chance to sit around and talk, and we didn't talk about the Super Bowl,” Jay said. “You want to say, ‘Let's keep it normal,’ even if there is nothing normal about this. For Nick and the way he's approaching it, it’s one more game, the ultimate, so let's go win a championship.”