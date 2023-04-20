The Buffalo Bills’ 2020 draft class has their first player to earn a second contract.

Kicker Tyler Bass agreed to a four-year extension Thursday, a league source said. It is expected Bass will sign on Friday. According to a NFL Media report, the contract is worth $21 million ($12.3 million guaranteed).

Draft picks are eligible for extensions after their third season. Bass was the Bills’ sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall) out of Georgia Southern in 2020.

According to Over The Cap’s database, Bass’ $5.25 million average will place him fourth among all kickers, behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ($6 million), Indianapolis’ Matt Gay ($5.625 million) and Seattle’s Jason Myers ($5.275 million). Gay and Myers signed their new contracts earlier this offseason.

Bass was scheduled to have a base salary of $1.01 million this year, but the new deal could change his cap number of $1,056,056.

Bass, 26, has made 83 of his 97 career field goal attempts (85.6%) and 156 of his 160 point-after attempts (97.5%). On kickoffs, he has a touchback rate of 58.2% (170 of 292).

Last year, Bass was 27 of 31 on field goals and made game-winning kicks at Baltimore and Detroit.

Bass is in the fold for the long term. Also eligible for contract extensions from the 2020 class are defensive end A.J. Epenesa, wide receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Dane Jackson.