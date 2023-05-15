A few weeks ago, Kaiir Elam had pierogi for the first time.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback had been hearing about them for months. His friend, Sophia the Fierce, talked about them a lot. Pierogi were her favorite food. They talked about them just about every time they saw each other.

Elam would ask Sophia if her mom had made any that week, and the answer often was yes. Even after it became too hard for Sophia to eat, she would still find a reason to request them.

On May 9, Sophia Benintende died. She was 9 years old.

Born on Nov. 19, 2013, Sophia got her nickname, Sophia the Fierce, from her strength as she faced the unimaginable. In July 2021, Sophia was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the bones or soft tissue.

In the spring of 2022, Sophia was cancer free, after 14 rounds of chemotherapy at Roswell Park and 31 rounds of radiation at Sloan Kettering Memorial in New York City, per a GoFundMe for the family. But that August, when she went in for what she hoped to be her last week of treatments, scans showed new tumors. Her family would try option after option.

Elam met Sophia a few months later, in October. Bills tight end Dawson Knox invited Elam, a rookie at the time, to an event with P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

Sophia was over by the mini golf. Elam walked up and introduced himself.

“I asked her if she wanted to play,” Elam said. “And I just continued throughout the whole day just to stay with her and talk to her.”

He did most of the talking.

“She was very quiet and didn't want to talk to anybody,” Elam said. “So I just wanted to be a helping hand to somebody who probably needs it. She was probably just shy, just she didn't give off like she wanted attention.”

Elam asked Sophia to sign the picture they took together that night. He told her he would put in his locker, and he did just that. Sophia told her mom she had met a new friend.

He said she could text him any time, and they continued to hang out. In December, Sophia joined Elam at the Bills’ Holiday Party at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

Next to Frosty’s Dance Party, inside train car No. 2, Elam and Sophia sat on one side, Elam in a Santa hat, Sophia in a “Let’s go, Buffalo,” beanie. They were in matching blue Elam jerseys, though Sophia wore hers under her winter coat, complete with leopard print trim.

They boarded as the string light changed from multi-color to Bills blue, and Sophia opened up.

“She really just was talking the whole time. I wasn't really talking,” he said. “Because usually, when I first met her, I was the one talking, because she was shy and didn't want to open up to anybody. But then, she started opening up to me, which was very, very dope.”

Any time they talked, Elam always wanted to keep things positive, so he would ask Sophia about her interests. She was smart, enjoyed crafts and wore silver hoop earrings. She would finish puzzles that were 5 or 6 feet long. She loved Legos and would build massive cruise ships in just a few days. She loved unicorns, red pandas and Baby Yoda (the character Grogu, from the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian").

At some point, her mom mentioned to Elam how Sophia never had been able to play organized sports the way she wanted to. She was diagnosed with cancer right before she was about to start. Elam took that as added reason to make sure she was able to feel connected to the Bills.

“It was very cool for me to be in the field I am, and for her to be able to cheer me on and things like that – her watching the games,” he said.

Sophia came to three Bills games last season. It helped Elam, too.

A first-round pick, Elam grappled with the ups and downs of a rookie season. His friendship with Sophia grounded him.

“At that time, I was struggling with trying to find myself coming here, dealing with expectations and trying to force (gratefulness),” he said. "She helped me out so much, mentally.”

Before the Bills’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, Elam caught up with Sophia on the field. He picked her up for a big hug, and she showed him the poster she brought.

“Let me tell you ‘bout my best friend,” the sign read.

The encouragement continued after the game.

“MVP,” she texted him. “You (were) amazing out there.”

Meanwhile, Elam was in awe of Sophia’s relentlessness during all she endured.

“We went out to dinner one night,” Elam said. “And she started bursting out in tears out of nowhere, because she was just going through so much internally. But she never complained. You know? She was tough.”

In late April, the Benintende family was told Sophia had only a few days left. Elam heard she wasn’t doing well and came to the house to visit.

Sophia was on oxygen and staying in the living room, her family sleeping on the couches next to her. It was hard for her to move.

“When I first opened the door, she called her mom over. She said, ‘Mom,’ in a very faint voice,” Elam said. “And her mom's like, ‘Kaiir’s here.’ She's like, ‘I know. Can you make him pierogis?’

“And, like, she can't sit up and greet me or anything. Because she was in so much pain. She was just, like, laying down on a pillow. And the first thing she says is, ‘Mom, can you make Kaiir pierogis?’ And I thought in my heart, it was just … that almost made me shed a tear. Because it was like she was so worried about me. And I’m coming to the house worried about her. … I’m coming to her support, and she’s trying to help me.”

For all the times Sophia had raved about pierogi, Elam still hadn’t had any. Soon, he would find out they were delicious. He had always believed Sophia’s endorsement, but he had been waiting.

“I never tried them before,” he said. “Because I always wanted to try with her.”

Sophia is survived by her parents, Kristina and Rick, her sister, Angelina, and a loving extended family. Her funeral will be held Tuesday.

Elam plans on staying close with Sophia’s family. He has contributed to the GoFundMe for the family, which they are looking to turn into a foundation.

He finds some solace in feeling that Sophia is now watching over her family and that she is no longer in pain. And signs of Sophia are all around.

Her classmates at Country Parkway Elementary were given red panda toys earlier this year. Her family is being flooded with stories of her impact and her legacy.

Elam wore a “Sophia the Fierce” sweatshirt to the Buffalo Bandits game on Friday. He still has the picture from the event where they met. And any time he has a pierogi, he’ll be reminded of Sophia, who loved and was loved fiercely until the very end.