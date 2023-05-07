If Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde had any doubt his third charity softball game was going to be a massive success, the hints were aplenty nearly two hours before Sunday’s event.

There was enough traffic to require police supervision.

Fans lined up down Swan Street waiting for the Sahlen Field gates to open.

And the windows in the box office had signs that read “SOLD OUT.”

“Insane,” Hyde said, looking out to the crowd before the event. “I can’t even put into words how much this means to Imagine For Youth (Foundation), myself and my family. It’s truly remarkable. … The City of Buffalo, it isn’t surprising to me. This is what they do: They rally around us and we’re raising a lot of money for the kids in the community.”

A total of 16,000 tickets were sold.

Hyde was joined by coach Sean McDermott and nearly 30 teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker A.J. Klein, cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Christian Benford and Dane Jackson, defensive linemen Tim Settle, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham and offensive linemen Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern.

Klein served as the home run derby pitcher and Brown defeated Epenesa to face Allen, the defending champion. Brown and Allen “tied.” Allen launched four home runs/moonshots over the screen beyond left field, which means a distance of at least 400 feet. Brown, batting left-handed, hit several home runs into the right field stands.

After the home run derby and during a rain delay preceding the game (Bills offense vs. defense), Hyde and his wife, Amanda, were presented three checks totaling $470,000 for the Imagine For Youth Foundation benefiting underprivileged youth sports in the Buffalo area.

Hyde joined the Bills in 2017 and started the softball game in 2019 and he estimated 6,000 fans attended. After a Covid delay, 11,000 fans attended last year.

“My name is on this charity game, but it is definitely the Buffalo Bills’ charity softball game and the City of Buffalo’s charity softball game,” Hyde said.

Allen’s No. 17 jersey was prominent throughout the stands, but Hyde’s No. 23 was also well represented.

“I’ll never get over (that),” Hyde said. “I was one of those kids when I was younger and honestly, I was never at an event like this. I wanted to be a high school varsity football player. That’s as far as my mind hit. To see these kids coaching No. 23s is why I continue to do things like this and continue to put everything I have into this community. Going forward, that’s always my mindset.”

Hyde is entering his age-31 season and intends to stage the event after his Bills career ends.

“Our goal and plan is to continue this thing and be it something the fans look forward to,” he said. “I think it comes at the right time – guys are mostly in town and it’s right after the draft and there isn’t anything going on football-wise (before OTAs).”