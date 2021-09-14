'Sneak pass' worked to perfection for Bills in 'Cheeseburger Game'

Fortunately for Mike Mularkey, Drew Bledsoe and Willis McGahee, Cameron Sutton was not on the field in 2004 when the Buffalo Bills sprung a trick play on the Seattle Seahawks.
The Bills’ fourth-and-1 lateral pass didn’t work early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen faked a quarterback run to the right and threw a backward pass to running back Matt Breida, who had fullback Reggie Gilliam blocking off left tackle.
Recap the Buffalo Bills' season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with The Buffalo News' digital coverage.
Sutton wasn’t fooled and tackled Breida for a 7-yard loss.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Monday referenced what is believed to be the last time Buffalo ran the play. Bledsoe faked a run to the right and threw back for McGahee, who ran 30 yards untouched for a touchdown, with fullback Daimon Shelton leading the way.
A Seahawks safety named Terreal Bierria was the only defender in the way but unlike Sutton, he didn’t come close to bringing down McGahee.
The play actually was one of the more memorable moments of the brief, two-year tenure of Mularkey as Bills coach.
Buffalo had lost six straight and 14 of its previous 16 games on the road. During that week, Mularkey called then-Eagles coach Andy Reid for advice on how to better manage trips to the West Coast. Reid told Mularkey he often fed his players cheeseburgers when they arrived on the West Coast, something to hold them over to dinner after the three-hour time change.
Mularkey took the Bills players on a mandatory walk along the Seattle waterfront the day before the game and stopped off at a burger joint for a snack. Voila. The Bills routed the Seahawks the next day, 38-9.
"I just felt being on the plane all day, we needed to get the blood flowing," Mularkey said after the game. "In the middle of meetings, we just took a stroll. We were in a pretty part of town, and I think it was good for all of us to get some fresh air."
Mularkey had built a reputation before arriving in Buffalo as an “Inspector Gadget” kind of play caller. He pushed all the right buttons in the late November game in the Northwest. The Bills executed several reverses and a successful on-sides kick to open the second half.
Buffalo was leading, 24-3, when Bledsoe threw the sneak pass to McGahee, which prompted some complaints from fans at the time. Why waste such a good play when the game was in hand?
"I said to them on the sideline, 'We've got to finish games,' " Mularkey said in response to the question. "We can't just go into a shell."
Photos: Bills open season against Steelers
Bad break
Turning point
End zone strike
Celebrating with fans
Upper deck
Trouble
Beasley bounces
VIP fan
Knox
Twisted
Rushing yards
Tracking down the ball
Diggs pulls it in
Full house
Early fumble
Knoxed out
Hard to tackle
Make me wanna shout
Starting early
Air ball
Back to pass
Singletary
Bills Steelers first
Complete
On the run
First down
Nowhere to go
Super Mario
Airing it out
Pittsburgh passer
Coach
Battle of the backs
Tomlin
Big play
Watch now: Bills defender Micah Hyde speaks after loss to Steelers
Watch now: Bills' Jordan Poyer talks about loss to Steelers
Watch now: Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks after loss to Steelers
Watch now: Bills lineman Mitch Morse speaks after loss to Steelers
Watch now: Bills RB Devin Singletary speaks after loss to Steelers
Watch now: Bills head coach Sean McDermott discusses going for it on fourth down
McDermott might never be entirely comfortable with the idea of celebrity, but it’s something he should get used to. The Bills are back in the Super Bowl conversation, and he’s the man largely responsible for getting them there.