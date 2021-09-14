'Sneak pass' worked to perfection for Bills in 'Cheeseburger Game'

Mularkey took the Bills players on a mandatory walk along the Seattle waterfront the day before the game and stopped off at a burger joint for a snack. Voila. The Bills routed the Seahawks the next day, 38-9.

"I just felt being on the plane all day, we needed to get the blood flowing," Mularkey said after the game. "In the middle of meetings, we just took a stroll. We were in a pretty part of town, and I think it was good for all of us to get some fresh air."

Mularkey had built a reputation before arriving in Buffalo as an “Inspector Gadget” kind of play caller. He pushed all the right buttons in the late November game in the Northwest. The Bills executed several reverses and a successful on-sides kick to open the second half.

Buffalo was leading, 24-3, when Bledsoe threw the sneak pass to McGahee, which prompted some complaints from fans at the time. Why waste such a good play when the game was in hand?

"I said to them on the sideline, 'We've got to finish games,' " Mularkey said in response to the question. "We can't just go into a shell."

