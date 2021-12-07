Snap count notes: Matt Breida benched after failing to secure handoff against Patriots

Matt Breida cost the Buffalo Bills points and himself playing time Monday night against the New England Patriots.
Breida failed to properly secure a handoff from quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium, and the ball was recovered by the Patriots’ Lawrence Guy.
Three plays later, New England running back Damien Harris raced 64 yards untouched to the end zone for the Patriots’ only touchdown in a 14-10 win over the Bills.
“I'm not sure if I got it to him or not,” Allen said afterward. “I'll have to look at the tape, but right now I'm pretty unclear what happened. But that's something that we got to clean up.”
Breida also failed to cleanly field a kickoff after a Patriots field goal at the start of the second quarter. Not surprisingly, he touched the ball just once more on offense after that.
Breida finished with one carry for 3 yards and one catch for 5 yards in playing just seven offensive snaps (12%). Devin Singletary led the Bills in snaps among running backs, with 28 (48%), followed closely by Zack Moss (24 snaps, 41%).
Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in Week 13:
1. The Bills missed A.J. Klein. Buffalo used linebacker Tyrel Dodson on 23 snaps, which was 53% of the defensive total. He was only in the game because the Bills placed Klein on the reserve/Covid-19 list before the game. If unvaccinated, Klein will miss at least two games. His absence against New England hurt on a night the Bills needed their best possible run defense.
2. Boogie Basham played more than A.J. Epenesa. Basham, the rookie second-round draft pick who has been a frequent healthy inactive, played 21 defensive snaps (41%). Epenesa, meanwhile, played 16 snaps (31%). Basham finished with two tackles, including one for a loss, while Epenesa had one.
3. The Bills are sticking with Emmanuel Sanders. The veteran receiver played 46 offensive snaps (79%), compared to just 16 for second-year player Gabriel Davis (28%). Interestingly, though, Davis came onto the field for the Bills’ final offensive play – fourth and 14 from the 18-yard line – replacing Sanders.
4. Daryl Williams missed just three snaps with an elbow injury. If there was any good news for the Bills, they seemed to make it through Monday’s game healthy. Williams suffered an elbow injury, but quickly returned and ended up playing 55 of the 58 offensive snaps.
Quote of the game
“When we don't play the way we know how we can play, it could be angering at times. But again, with the makeup of the guys that we got, I've got no doubt in our ability, in our team ability to turn this around and start winning games here towards the end of the season.” – Quarterback Josh Allen
Game ball: Josh Allen
Not many options to choose from. Allen’s stats – 15 of 30, 145 yards, one touchdown – don’t tell the whole story. He made some big throws, and just didn’t get enough help from his teammates.
Stat of the game: 1 for 4, 25%
That’s the Bills’ touchdown rate in the red zone. There were chances to win this game – the offense simply didn’t come through when it mattered most.
Coming attractions
The Bills will are suddenly in save-their-season mode. They’ll try to do it against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three things to know about the Buccaneers.
1. Tom Brady continues to amaze. The Buccaneers’ ageless wonder leads the NFL with 3,771 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Love him or hate him, what Brady is accomplishing at 44 years old is unbelievable.
2. They might have a chance to wrap up the NFC South. If the Falcons beat the Panthers and the Jets beat the Saints in the 1 p.m. games, the Buccaneers can clinch their division with a win over the Bills.
3. The run defense is nasty. The Buccaneers enter Week 14 having allowed 1,012 rushing yards. That’s precisely 1 yard more than the Ravens’ league-best 1,011 rushing yards allowed.