Snap count notes: Matt Breida benched after failing to secure handoff against Patriots

Matt Breida cost the Buffalo Bills points and himself playing time Monday night against the New England Patriots.

Breida failed to properly secure a handoff from quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium, and the ball was recovered by the Patriots’ Lawrence Guy.

Three plays later, New England running back Damien Harris raced 64 yards untouched to the end zone for the Patriots’ only touchdown in a 14-10 win over the Bills.

“I'm not sure if I got it to him or not,” Allen said afterward. “I'll have to look at the tape, but right now I'm pretty unclear what happened. But that's something that we got to clean up.”

Breida also failed to cleanly field a kickoff after a Patriots field goal at the start of the second quarter. Not surprisingly, he touched the ball just once more on offense after that.

Breida finished with one carry for 3 yards and one catch for 5 yards in playing just seven offensive snaps (12%). Devin Singletary led the Bills in snaps among running backs, with 28 (48%), followed closely by Zack Moss (24 snaps, 41%).

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in Week 13: