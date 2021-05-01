 Skip to main content
Sixth round: Bills take receiver, kick returner Marquez Stevenson
Senior Bowl Football marquez Stephenson 2

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, of Houston, played in the Senior Bowl.

 Matthew Hinton

The Buffalo Bills added a speed receiving option to their offense with their first of three picks in the sixth round of the the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bills picked Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson at No. 203 overall. Stevenson, 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, made his college reputation as a big-play threat. Over his last 30 games, he scored 27 touchdowns combined as a receiver, rusher and returner.

He had 10 catches of 50-or-more yards in the 2019 season and three of 70-plus yards.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the Houston pro day, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

For his career, he was a three-year starter and had 2,269 receiving yards on 147 catches and 22 TD catches. He returned 34 kickoffs for 889 yards, a 26.1-yard average, and three TDs.

Stevenson, a native of Shreveport, La., was a team captain for the Cougars in 2020. In five games last season, he had 20 catches for 307 yards. In 2019, he had 52 catches for 907 yards and nine TDs. In 2018, he had 75 catches for 1,019 yards and nine TDs.

Stevenson joins a talented Bills receiving corps and will have a tough time cracking the active roster. But he brings value as a developmental player who is good with the ball in his hands, with an ability to make things happen on receiver screens, shallow crossing routes and jet sweep plays. It’s a role that veteran Isaiah McKenzie fills for the Bills. Stevenson is viewed as a raw route-runner.

Stevenson was roommates with Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver at Houston. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White also is from Shreveport.

"I first met him when I was under 10 years old," Stevenson said of White. "Me and his little brother were best friends growing up so I was always around him."

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

