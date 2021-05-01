Sixth round: Bills take receiver, kick returner Marquez Stevenson

The Buffalo Bills added a speed receiving option to their offense with their first of three picks in the sixth round of the the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bills picked Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson at No. 203 overall. Stevenson, 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, made his college reputation as a big-play threat. Over his last 30 games, he scored 27 touchdowns combined as a receiver, rusher and returner.

He had 10 catches of 50-or-more yards in the 2019 season and three of 70-plus yards.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the Houston pro day, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

For his career, he was a three-year starter and had 2,269 receiving yards on 147 catches and 22 TD catches. He returned 34 kickoffs for 889 yards, a 26.1-yard average, and three TDs.

Stevenson, a native of Shreveport, La., was a team captain for the Cougars in 2020. In five games last season, he had 20 catches for 307 yards. In 2019, he had 52 catches for 907 yards and nine TDs. In 2018, he had 75 catches for 1,019 yards and nine TDs.