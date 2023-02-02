Six Bills players finished in the top five at their respective positions in voting for the first Players' All-Pro team, announced by the NFL Players Association on Thursday.

According to the NFLPA, voting was specifically by those who play the position and those they line up against.

Josh Allen was second among quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes.

Stefon Diggs was third among receivers; Jordan Poyer was third among safeties; and Tyler Bass was third among kickers.

Center Mitch Morse was fifth at his position, and Matt Milano was fifth among linebackers.

