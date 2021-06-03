 Skip to main content
Signing of Greg Rousseau leaves just one Bills pick unsigned
Signing of Greg Rousseau leaves just one Bills pick unsigned

Greg Rousseau

First round draft pick Greg Rousseau (50) competes in a drill during Bills rookie camp in Orchard Park, Friday, May 14, 2021.

 Mark Mulville

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Greg Rousseau officially is in the fold.

Rousseau agreed to terms on a four-year contract, the Bills announced. The deal is worth a total of $11,367,075 in guaranteed money, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bills selected the 6-foot-7-inch, 266-pound Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the NFL draft. Rousseau, who turned 21 on April 5, had 15.5 sacks for the University of Miami in the 2019 season then sat out the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan

His deal comes just a day after the Green Bay Packers signed the 29th overall pick, Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. The Stokes deal is worth $11.9 million, according to Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. Virtually all of the money in first-round rookie contracts are guaranteed. Rookie contracts are slotted according to draft position. Receiver Rashod Bateman, taken 27th by Baltimore, got $12.6 million.

Rousseau becomes the seventh Bills draftee to reach agreement on a rookie deal, leaving only third-round pick Spencer Brown unsigned. Brown is a tackle from Northern Iowa.

Rousseau’s salary cap hit for the 2021 season is expected to be just a bit more than $2 million.

The Bills stood about $11 million under the salary cap for 2021 before the Rousseau deal, according to Spotrac.com. That was after the Bills created more space under the cap by restructuring the contract of receiver Stefon Diggs on Monday. That deal converted base salary that Diggs already was due to be paid during the regular season into bonus money paid immediately. Bonus money can be stretched out for cap purposes over the life of the contract.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

