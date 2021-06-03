Signing of Greg Rousseau leaves just one Bills pick unsigned

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Greg Rousseau officially is in the fold.

Rousseau agreed to terms on a four-year contract, the Bills announced. The deal is worth a total of $11,367,075 in guaranteed money, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bills selected the 6-foot-7-inch, 266-pound Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the NFL draft. Rousseau, who turned 21 on April 5, had 15.5 sacks for the University of Miami in the 2019 season then sat out the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His deal comes just a day after the Green Bay Packers signed the 29th overall pick, Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. The Stokes deal is worth $11.9 million, according to Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. Virtually all of the money in first-round rookie contracts are guaranteed. Rookie contracts are slotted according to draft position. Receiver Rashod Bateman, taken 27th by Baltimore, got $12.6 million.

Rousseau becomes the seventh Bills draftee to reach agreement on a rookie deal, leaving only third-round pick Spencer Brown unsigned. Brown is a tackle from Northern Iowa.

Rousseau’s salary cap hit for the 2021 season is expected to be just a bit more than $2 million.

The Bills stood about $11 million under the salary cap for 2021 before the Rousseau deal, according to Spotrac.com. That was after the Bills created more space under the cap by restructuring the contract of receiver Stefon Diggs on Monday. That deal converted base salary that Diggs already was due to be paid during the regular season into bonus money paid immediately. Bonus money can be stretched out for cap purposes over the life of the contract.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.