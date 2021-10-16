Signed Josh Allen Bills jersey goes for $15,500 at Wyoming fundraiser

Wyoming loves Josh Allen, too.

A Bills jersey signed by the former University of Wyoming quarterback was sold for $15,500 on Friday night in Cheyenne at the 35th annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction. The club is the fundraising arm for Wyoming athletics.

Here is the scene from when the bidding ended:

Autographed Allen jerseys have been auctioned for various causes, but this might be a record for the amount of money raised.