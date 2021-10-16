 Skip to main content
Signed Josh Allen Bills jersey goes for $15,500 at Wyoming fundraiser
Signed Josh Allen Bills jersey goes for $15,500 at Wyoming fundraiser

  • Updated
Allen does it alone

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drives the ball into the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo..

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Wyoming loves Josh Allen, too.

A Bills jersey signed by the former University of Wyoming quarterback was sold for $15,500 on Friday night in Cheyenne at the 35th annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction. The club is the fundraising arm for Wyoming athletics. 

Here is the scene from when the bidding ended:

Autographed Allen jerseys have been auctioned for various causes, but this might be a record for the amount of money raised.

