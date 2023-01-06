Sign turns Hamlin Street in East Aurora to Damar Hamlin Street

The corner of Hamlin and Main streets in East Aurora has a new street sign.

Following in the footsteps of Hertel Ave. becoming Hurdle Ave. in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's leaps, Hamlin Street has been renamed Damar Hamlin St., with a photo of the injured Bills safety.

To this point, no one has claimed responsibility for the addition, but many on social media are sharing photos of the sign.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hamlin took another huge step in his recovery, and he was able to talk to his teammates on Friday.

The Bills released a statement Friday saying that per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Hamlin was able to be on a FaceTime call with the Bills on Friday, saying "Love you boys" to an emotional team.

Hamlin lost consciousness after making a tackle in Monday night's game in Cincinnati.