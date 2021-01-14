Sign of the times: West Seneca welcomes you to JOSH ALLENdale Road

Not only have landmarks and street signs in Allentown been renamed Josh Allentown for the Bills' playoff run, the Highway Department in West Seneca has gotten creative.

On Wednesday, signs for Allendale Road in some locations were changed to JOSH ALLENdale Road.

As of now, they are playoff signs," Brian Adams, the Town of West Seneca Superintendent of Highways said. "My hope is that we have continued success and have the opportunity to play and win the Super Bowl. Then I’d like to keep it up long term."

At the intersection of Allendale and Orchard Park roads, a blue sign with a Buffalo logo has been placed above the usual street signs. At the interception of Allendale and Union roads, the word Josh has been added in front of the usual green and white metallic sign.