This is the ninth part of a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract?
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he was pleased by the way Star Lotulelei returned from a year away from football, calling the veteran nose tackle a “force” and “one of our most disruptive linemen” through the first half of the season.
“But when he got Covid, when he came back, it really affected him,” Beane said last month after the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs. “Without getting too deep into the woods, I don’t think he returned to form.”
Lotulelei, 32, has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $18.6 million contract he renegotiated in 2020, before he opted out of playing that season, delaying the terms of the agreement by a year. But it’s possible he’s played his final snap for the Bills.
Not only did the 6-foot-2, 315-pound Lotulelei finish the 2021 season as the Bills’ worst-graded run defender and among the team’s worst tacklers, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus, but he’s scheduled to count $9.2 million against the salary cap in 2022, which is by far the highest cap hit for a defensive lineman and the 11th-highest cap hit for any player on the team.
Lotulelei started eight of 11 regular season games, recording 17 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. He added three tackles and a sack in the two playoff games. Lotulelei’s value isn’t always reflected in traditional statistics. But Beane said the Bills didn’t get enough from the four-man pass rush this season, despite the defensive line returning every starter from 2020 – Jerry Hughes, Vernon Butler, Ed Oliver and Mario Addison – and adding reinforcements.
“We got Star back,” Beane said. “I didn't try to put it that we had to have everybody back. I wanted to get some of those pieces back that I knew could help us that did, but I was still looking on the outside last year. We'll do the same. ... We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters. We've got to be honest.”
Hughes, Butler and Addison, who are unrestricted free agents, were among the highest-paid players on the roster in 2021 and it's unlikely all three would be re-signed, especially with the Bills $4.76 million over the salary cap for next season, according to overthecap.com.
Buffalo could save $1.53 million against the cap by releasing Lotulelei before June 1, or save $4.13 million by releasing him after June 1, according to contract terms detailed by overthecap.com.
It makes good financial and football sense for the Bills to wait and see how Lotulelei looks in training camp before deciding whether to cut ties with the former first-round draft pick, especially with the defensive line in flux.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is an unrestricted free agent and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer is a restricted free agent.
“The importance of how well you play up front on both sides of the ball is critical to your team’s success,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was with the Carolina Panthers when Lotulelei was drafted 14th overall in 2014.
Beane said he would love to re-sign Phillips after the 2018 third-round pick stepped in beside Oliver and “really stabilized our front” after Lotulelei became sick with Covid-19.
The 6-3, 307-pound Phillips was the Bills’ highest-graded defensive lineman and best player against the run this season, per PFF. He recorded 39 tackles, 25 quarterback pressures and a sack despite playing through a torn PCL in his left knee, the same knee that has twice required ACL surgery.
Zimmer, who had surgery for a season-ending knee injury in November, should also return on affordable terms.
“I’m always going to put resources in the front,” Beane said. “That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft at any point.”
Lotulelei’s return this season, after he opted out in 2020, seemed to provide a substantial boost to the Bills’ run defense, which ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per game (85.6) and yards per carry (3.83) allowed through the first eight weeks of 2021.
But Lotulelei, who was unvaccinated, was placed on the Covid-19 list Nov. 14, hours before kickoff against the New York Jets, and missed the next three games.
A week later, the Bills were gouged on the ground by Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the league in rushing yards. After the game, McDermott refused to answer questions about how the loss of Lotulelei affected the run defense.
“I thought the guys out there, they played hard,” McDermott said. “It wasn’t good enough, but they played hard. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Lotulelei was inactive for two of the final six games of the regular season and made minimal impact down the stretch.
“He got better and I thought it improved the two playoff games,” Beane said. “But I still don’t think it was as consistent as he was the first part of the season.”
The Bills' run defense finished the season 13th in rushing yards per game (109.7) and 11th in yards per carry (4.2) allowed. It surrendered 19 rushing touchdowns, which ranked 28th out of 32 teams.
“I respect Star so much,” Phillips said, citing the veteran’s leadership and willingness to pass along tricks of the trade. "He knows the position really well. So if a coach said, ‘Do it this way,’ or whatever, sometimes he might pull me back (and say), ‘OK, look, the reality of it is, yeah, they want that, but this is better way to do it. And here’s what I’ve had success doing.’
“And then being my biggest supporter in the room, too. I mean, he wants me to succeed so much. So I’m very happy for Star. I’m very proud of him. He’s had an amazing, amazing career. And I hope that I get to play with him again.”