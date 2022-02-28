Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract?

Lotulelei started eight of 11 regular season games, recording 17 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. He added three tackles and a sack in the two playoff games. Lotulelei’s value isn’t always reflected in traditional statistics. But Beane said the Bills didn’t get enough from the four-man pass rush this season, despite the defensive line returning every starter from 2020 – Jerry Hughes, Vernon Butler, Ed Oliver and Mario Addison – and adding reinforcements.

“We got Star back,” Beane said. “I didn't try to put it that we had to have everybody back. I wanted to get some of those pieces back that I knew could help us that did, but I was still looking on the outside last year. We'll do the same. ... We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters. We've got to be honest.”

Hughes, Butler and Addison, who are unrestricted free agents, were among the highest-paid players on the roster in 2021 and it's unlikely all three would be re-signed, especially with the Bills $4.76 million over the salary cap for next season, according to overthecap.com.