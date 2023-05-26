The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday.

The Buffalo Bills have been tied to interest in Hopkins for months in a potential trade, but now he is no longer under contract and is a free agent.

The News' Bills writers weigh in on the possibility of Hopkins joining the Bills.

Jay Skurski

Well, this changes things.

Seemingly the greatest barrier to the Buffalo Bills making a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was money. Hopkins’ contract, which had two years remaining, simply was too big for the Bills to take on – even if the two sides could agree on trade compensation. Hopkins was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024.

Now, with Friday afternoon’s news that the Cardinals have released Hopkins, that barrier is no longer there. If the Bills are so inclined, they can pursue Hopkins with an offer that works within their salary cap structure. Granted, such a deal won’t come easy. It figures that Hopkins still will want to be paid like a top-flight wide receiver, and the Bills, according to records kept by the NFL Players’ Association, have just $3.163 million in cap space at the moment. The good news is, one of the teams they figure to be competing against to sign Hopkins, the Kansas City Chiefs, has even less, at just $1.099 million.

If he wants Hopkins, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is going to have to get creative with the structure of his offer. He would likely have to restructure more contracts – potentially of left tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre’Davious White – to free up the space necessary to sign Hopkins.

The big question is, should Beane want him? Hopkins has played just 19 of a possible 34 games for the Cardinals over the past two regular seasons, making 106 catches for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns. He missed six games in 2022 because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and missed a combined seven games in 2021 because of hamstring and knee injuries.

Hopkins turns 31 in a couple of weeks, so it’s fair to question just how much he has left. There are reasons to be cautious.

Of course, there are reasons to throw caution to the wind, too.

Hopkins’ addition would give the Bills a potentially dynamic top three receivers for quarterback Josh Allen. It would truly be a challenge for defenses to figure out how to guard Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the same time. That’s without even considering what first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid will add to the mix. Signing Hopkins is the type of move a team that believes its on the cusp of a championship makes.

I remain skeptical it will happen because there figures to be plenty of competition from teams with more money to spend, but now that Hopkins is on the open market, it’s much easier to picture what he would look like in a Bills uniform.

Katherine Fitzgerald

Suddenly, Brandon Beane has a lot more math to do on a holiday weekend than expected. The Bills still don’t have much in the way of salary cap space, but if DeAndre Hopkins is motivated by other factors, it’s worth a shot.

I was sometimes stunned by the catches I would see Hopkins make even just in practice during the one season I covered him in Arizona. Adding him to the mix gives me secondhand anxiety for opposing defensive coordinators. I do think there would have to be very honest conversations considering that he and Stefon Diggs both want to be the guy, but, ultimately, they both want the ball because they want to win.

Hopkins’ dip in production also had to do with a Cardinals offense that could not best utilize its playmakers. He will still be a boost to whatever team is able to land him. His skill set paired with Josh Allen would be sensational.

Ryan O’Halloran

Earlier this offseason, we debated if the Bills should pursue Hopkins in a trade and I was against it, citing the Bills’ cap situation (no money), what they would have to give Arizona (too much) and Hopkins’ form (declining). And by all appearances, the Bills didn’t engage with Arizona about Hopkins.

But this is a different deal.

Hopkins is a free agent. The Bills wouldn’t be saddled with his contract and wouldn’t have to give up anything for him.

The Bills should absolutely place a call to Hopkins’ camp to express interest.

The Bills have only $3,163,801 in available salary cap space per the NFLPA, so a Hopkins contract would have to be for multiple years to spread out his money while staying under this year’s cap. It is worth the legwork to add another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen and potentially keep Hopkins from another Super Bowl contender.

Hopkins’ numbers declined in 2020-21 when he played a combined 19 games and had a combined 106 catches, and he would have to accept a semi-complementary role behind Stefon Diggs. But if Hopkins is in Ring Chase Mode, he should be open to joining the Bills.

A Bills offense with Diggs, Hopkins and Gabe Davis at receiver, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid at tight end, and Damien Harris and James Cook at tailback would be the AFC’s best collection of skill-position depth.