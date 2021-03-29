Sharing carries not a problem for new Bills running back Matt Breida

Matt Breida is used to sharing.
The Buffalo Bills’ newest running back has been part of crowded backfields during his NFL career, and has learned that crowing for more carries rarely is productive.
“I told the coaches, 'I'm not a selfish player. I'm not one of those dudes who is worried about carries and getting the ball.' As long as we're winning, that's all that matters,” Breida said Monday in his introductory news conference with the Western New York media after signing a one-year contract with the Bills last week. “I think we have one goal in mind, and that's to win the whole thing, so as long as we get to that goal, everything else will work itself out.”
Breida figures to compete for the Bills’ No. 3 running back job, which last season was held by T.J. Yeldon. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss occupy the first two spots on the team’s depth chart. It’s a situation that is similar to the backfield Breida was part of with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-19. In those years, the 49ers used some combination of Carlos Hyde, Alfred Morris, Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman in the backfield.
“You always want to play, but I feel like me being part of that San Fran backfield and learning you have to be able to not be selfish if you want to win,” he said. “I didn't go around pouting and complaining about carries. I just wanted us to win. If we were winning, that was all I cared about.”
That’s something the 49ers did plenty of, reaching the Super Bowl after the 2019 regular season, during which Breida carried 123 times for 623 yards. Mostert and Coleman each had 137 carries in nearly a perfect three-way split.
“You never know when it's going to be your turn,” Breida said. “Guys do go down. It's the unfortunate nature of our business, so I feel like you've got to be ready in all aspects. We're only going to be as good as our weakest link, so you want everyone on the team to be on the same level. … Just be humble and don't be selfish and everything else will work itself out.”
After three straight years of at least 100 rushing attempts with San Francisco, Breida’s usage dipped in his only season with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He rushed 59 times for 254 yards and caught nine passes for 96, both of which are career lows for the 26-year-old. Breida played just 14% of the offensive snaps for Miami.
“I did what I was asked to do,” he said. “I just wanted to win. That's one thing we did do down in Miami, is we turned it around. We got the team winning. Everything else, I can only control what I can control. That's how hard I play every week.”
Breida said he was attracted to the Bills’ team environment and recent success. He also had some insider knowledge from kicker Tyler Bass, who is a former college teammate at Georgia Southern. Breida also spoke with new Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders before signing. They played together with the 49ers in 2019.
Both of them sold Breida on how close the Bills are.
“I feel like that's hard to find in the NFL,” Breida said. “I go back to my days when I was with the 49ers. I think that's part of a big reason why we went to the Super Bowl and I feel like that's part of a big reason why the Bills had so much success last year going into the end of the season. They were one game away from the Super Bowl. I feel like they've got the right chemistry, the right guys on the team.”
The Bills are taking a low-risk gamble that Breida will fit in. His one-year contract includes just $140,000 in guaranteed money – a $40,000 signing bonus and $100,000 of his base salary, which will be $990,000. The deal came together quickly after the Bills expressed interest last week, with Breida telling his agent that Buffalo was one of his top options.
A 5-foot-9, 195-pounder, Breida’s best attribute is his speed. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash coming out of Georgia Southern in 2017 and is generally regarded as one of the fastest running backs in the league.
Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie, a burner himself, jokingly hinted at a race between the two.
“We're going to have to go up there and we'll race it out,” Breida said. “We'll let the racing do the talking for itself, but in all due respect, Isaiah is a great player. I played against him in college, I think it went to triple overtime or something when I was at Georgia Southern and he was at Georgia, so he's a great player and I can't wait to be his teammate.”
Breida was coy about how he’ll be used in the Bills’ offense – “I don't want to spoil everything, I'm going to let you guys guess a little bit,” he said – but is happy to be in a situation where he felt wanted.
“I think the most important thing is they believe in me,” he said of General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. “I'm not saying the other teams didn't, but it's always good when you feel like they have a vision for you and they can see you flourishing in the offense. I know Devin and Zack, they're going to do a great job, too. I'm excited to get to work with those guys.”