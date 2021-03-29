Sharing carries not a problem for new Bills running back Matt Breida

That’s something the 49ers did plenty of, reaching the Super Bowl after the 2019 regular season, during which Breida carried 123 times for 623 yards. Mostert and Coleman each had 137 carries in nearly a perfect three-way split.

“You never know when it's going to be your turn,” Breida said. “Guys do go down. It's the unfortunate nature of our business, so I feel like you've got to be ready in all aspects. We're only going to be as good as our weakest link, so you want everyone on the team to be on the same level. … Just be humble and don't be selfish and everything else will work itself out.”

After three straight years of at least 100 rushing attempts with San Francisco, Breida’s usage dipped in his only season with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He rushed 59 times for 254 yards and caught nine passes for 96, both of which are career lows for the 26-year-old. Breida played just 14% of the offensive snaps for Miami.

“I did what I was asked to do,” he said. “I just wanted to win. That's one thing we did do down in Miami, is we turned it around. We got the team winning. Everything else, I can only control what I can control. That's how hard I play every week.”