The band is staying together.

The Buffalo Bills are set to re-sign defensive end Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract, a league source confirmed Monday to The Buffalo News. NFL Network was first to report the pending agreement. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Lawson had a strong reunion season with the Bills in 2022, finishing with 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games. Lawson started six games and became an especially important part of the defensive line down the stretch, especially after edge rusher Von Miller was lost for the season to a knee injury.

"I knew it was going to be a humbling year,” he told The News during an interview in December. “I knew I signed for the league minimum. Nothing was going to be easy for me. I know I've got to earn everything. No money guaranteed, no position guaranteed – I just knew I had to earn everything. That's the mindset I took.”

The Bills ended up being fortunate to have Lawson, so it makes sense that the team would be interested in bringing him back, especially because there is a fair amount of uncertainty about when Miller will be able to return from knee surgery.

The Bills also still have young edge rushers A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and Kingsley Jonathan under contract for the upcoming season. Lawson being back gives them a trusted veteran who is familiar with coach Sean McDermott's expectations.

"We let Shaq be who he is,” General Manager Brandon Beane told The News in December. “He brings energy, he brings juice, he brings toughness. I can't speak for what happened elsewhere, but I see a confident guy when he's here. He fits in. He's a heck of a run defender. He knows how to rush the passer. He works well in this defense. How we use him and what's expected of him. For whatever reason, it didn't work at some of the other spots. I don't think he looked as good in those spots. I don't know what was asked of him, who was around him and things like that, but it's been great to have him back. He's steady. Very steady. Mature.”

After spending the first four years of his career with the Bills after being the 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lawson signed a three-year contract with Miami in free agency worth up to $30 million. After just one season in South Florida, he was traded to Houston just after the start of the 2021 league year. The Texans then dealt Lawson to the New York Jets before the start of the 2021 regular season. The Jets unceremoniously cut Lawson before the regular-season finale against the Bills in January 2022.

“I don't know his situation at other teams, but I know from what I've seen of Shaq and what I've known of Shaq, Shaq has always been a guy you can count on to make plays,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was with Lawson as a rookie in 2019, told The News in December. “He's always been a help to me when we're out there rushing and playing together. I know he's going to be physical and I know he's going to do his job. He’s a veteran. He been around the league. He knows what's expected. He knows what it takes to win. You can ask Shaq about anything. He's a big personality, but at heart, he's a good guy.”