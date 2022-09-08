Shaq Lawson, Khalil Shakir inactive for Bills in season opener against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson and rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir will not play Thursday night for the Buffalo Bills in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Lawson and Shakir were among the team's five inactive players announced 90 minutes before kickoff. They are joined by cornerback Cam Lewis and two injured players – tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot).

Morris was questionable for the game on the final injury report, but was not able to practice all week. Without him, the Bills will use Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Dawson Knox.

With Shakir out, veteran receiver Jamison Crowder is listed as the backup punt returner, although the Bills have other options there, including fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie and safety Micah Hyde.