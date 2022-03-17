Shaq Lawson agrees to one-year deal to return to the Bills

Jordan Phillips ended his news conference Thursday with a message to former teammate Shaq Lawson.

"Sign the contract."

Reportedly, that's on the verge of happening. According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills and Lawson are in agreement for the former first-round draft pick to return. Lawson confirmed the news on Twitter, though, the team has not offiicially announced the signing.

Back at home pic.twitter.com/oS1fVJzKH1 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 17, 2022

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane continues to put the band back together in an effort to beef up the defensive line. Lawson, 27, spent the 2020 season with Miami after leaving the Bills as an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season. He was traded from the Dolphins to the Texans, but never played in a game for Houston, instead getting traded to the New York Jets on Aug. 29, 2021.