Shaq Lawson agrees to one-year deal to return to the Bills
Shaq Lawson agrees to one-year deal to return to the Bills

Former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is on the verge of returning to the team on a one-year contract.

 By James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Jordan Phillips ended his news conference Thursday with a message to former teammate Shaq Lawson. 

"Sign the contract."

Reportedly, that's on the verge of happening. According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills and Lawson are in agreement for the former first-round draft pick to return. Lawson confirmed the news on Twitter, though, the team has not offiicially announced the signing.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane continues to put the band back together in an effort to beef up the defensive line. Lawson, 27, spent the 2020 season with Miami after leaving the Bills as an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season. He was traded from the Dolphins to the Texans, but never played in a game for Houston, instead getting traded to the New York Jets on Aug. 29, 2021. 

Lawson was waived by New York on Jan. 8, a day before the Jets lost to the Bills, 27-10, in the final game of the regular season. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

