Shaped by his disciplined parents, fullback Reggie Gilliam carves out spot on Bills

“She is very, very much disciplined, just like my dad is,” Gilliam said.

He remembers coming home from school each day and his whole house smelling like Pine-Sol. “Everything was spick and span, clean, spotless,” he said. When he went off to college, Gilliam realized he kept things significantly cleaner than the average male student.

His parents have since moved from the orderly house in Ohio to one in Maryland, following Linda’s promotion. They have a room for him in the house there, which Linda says is like a shrine. There’s framed newspaper clippings, photos and plaques. There’s a reason his dad spends time there, even when Reggie is away.

“Time to time, I just love to go down in his room. Because in his room, I've got pictures of him when he was playing when he was 8 years old, all the way up to the to the NFL,” his dad said.

“It's so nice to me just to go in there, and look at all the pictures that we have, watching his little face change as he gets older, and different uniforms he wore, different teams. I actually just love going down there and just standing in the room and looking around sometimes. Because it is great, because he grew up right in front of my eyes.”