Edge rusher Shane Ray, the Denver Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015, is among the players taking part in the Bills minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

Ray, who turns 30 next week, spent the past two seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts. He started 13 games last season with six sacks and two forced fumbles before a season-ending torn biceps injury. In 2021, he dressed for only four games because of injury.

Ray’s NFL career was cut short by a series of wrist injuries in the 2017 and 2018 seasons that limited him to 19 games with 26 tackles and two sacks.

He suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during training camp in 2017 and was placed on injured reserve. He returned in October and played in eight games before needing a third wrist surgery.

As he attempted to come back during offseason team activities in June 2018, he injured the wrist again and needed more surgery.

As a rookie with the Broncos after being selected at No. 23 overall, he had four sacks in 15 games and was a part of a Super Bowl championship team. In his second season, he made 48 tackles and had eight sacks.

Here is a rundown of the tryout players at Bills camp by position:

Quarterback

Quinten Dormady

Jalen McLendon

Running back

Isaiah Bowser

Wide receiver

LeRoy Henley

Tight end

Gene Scott

Offensive line

James Jackson

Eric Magwood

Josh Donovan

Khalil Keith

Noah Henderson

Edge rushers

Shane Ray

Jamal Hines

Justin Ademilola

TyJuan Garbutt

Malcolm Lee

Defensive tackles

Marvin wilson

KD Hill

Taron Vincent

Linebackers

DaShaun White

Travin Howard

Payton Wilgar

James Patterson

Defensive backs

Jay Shaw

Chris Westry

Antoine Brooks

Cyrus Fagan

Morgan Vest

Joe Foucha

Nate Meadors

Specialists

Kyle Sentowski, K

Jake Gerardi, P

Aaron Bolinsky, LS