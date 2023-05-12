Edge rusher Shane Ray, the Denver Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015, is among the players taking part in the Bills minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.
Ray, who turns 30 next week, spent the past two seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts. He started 13 games last season with six sacks and two forced fumbles before a season-ending torn biceps injury. In 2021, he dressed for only four games because of injury.
Ray’s NFL career was cut short by a series of wrist injuries in the 2017 and 2018 seasons that limited him to 19 games with 26 tackles and two sacks.
He suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during training camp in 2017 and was placed on injured reserve. He returned in October and played in eight games before needing a third wrist surgery.
As he attempted to come back during offseason team activities in June 2018, he injured the wrist again and needed more surgery.
As a rookie with the Broncos after being selected at No. 23 overall, he had four sacks in 15 games and was a part of a Super Bowl championship team. In his second season, he made 48 tackles and had eight sacks.
Here is a rundown of the tryout players at Bills camp by position:
Quarterback
Quinten Dormady
Jalen McLendon
Running back
Isaiah Bowser
Wide receiver
LeRoy Henley
Tight end
Gene Scott
Offensive line
James Jackson
Eric Magwood
Josh Donovan
Khalil Keith
Noah Henderson
Edge rushers
Shane Ray
Jamal Hines
Justin Ademilola
TyJuan Garbutt
Malcolm Lee
Defensive tackles
Marvin wilson
KD Hill
Taron Vincent
Linebackers
DaShaun White
Travin Howard
Payton Wilgar
James Patterson
Defensive backs
Jay Shaw
Chris Westry
Antoine Brooks
Cyrus Fagan
Morgan Vest
Joe Foucha
Nate Meadors
Specialists
Kyle Sentowski, K
Jake Gerardi, P
Aaron Bolinsky, LS