Shane Ray was young and the hour was late, but he remembers the scene clearly. He was around 11 years old and had just moved to a smaller apartment in Kansas City, a financial necessity for him and his mom.

One night around 2 a.m., Ray woke up. He heard rustling and snuck out of his room.

“I kind of peek, and I'm seeing my mom. And she's just super emotional, crying a little bit, but she's working,” Ray said. “That moment is just like burned into my memory. And I just remember like, my mom never quit. She never gave up.”

A single mom, Sebrina Johnson was working two jobs. She didn’t want her son to know she was working around the clock, so she only used the light from her laptop and the overhead light above the oven. Sometimes she would quietly play jazz music to help her stay awake. They didn’t have much furniture, so she sat at the kitchen table, with papers everywhere.

“I remember it like this was yesterday,” Johnson said. “He came downstairs, and he looked and goes, ‘You still up, mom? You need to go to bed.’ And I'm like, ‘I will. I'm almost done. You go back to bed.’ ”

Ray went back to bed, and Johnson kept working. Years later, Ray would be in bed again when the moment came back to him.

“I had a dream one time, I told her, I was like, ‘Mom, I had this dream that I got back to the league, and I won Comeback Player of the Year,' ” he said.

In the dream, Ray was on stage, telling the same story of seeing his mom, working through the night.

“When I talked to her the other day, I just told her she was the reason that I just couldn't give up,” Ray said last week, “And I couldn't quit no matter what.”

Ray, who turned 30 on Thursday, was picked 23rd overall in the 2015 draft by the Broncos. He won a Super Bowl with Denver as a rookie. Then came the wrist injuries. The multiple surgeries. An option declined in Denver and a roster cut in Baltimore. Two years in Canada after the years without any team at all.

A total of 1,607 days after his most recent NFL snap, eight years after he was a first-round pick, and two decades after absorbing his mom’s determination, Ray has found himself another chance.

The Buffalo Bills signed Ray, a defensive end, on May 13, after he participated in the Bills’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He knows the gravity of the moment.

“Just based off the stats, four years out of the league, you're not coming back,” Ray said. “And people don't expect you to come back.”

'The depths of despair'

At times, Ray also wasn’t sure what to expect. In August 2019, Ray was released from the Ravens during final roster cuts, after signing with them that May. He didn’t get picked up by another team that season. Behind the scenes, he was still rehabbing his left wrist.

“My wrist hadn't really healed,” he said. “It took three and a half years.”

Finally, he felt ready to play again. Then came the pandemic.

It became harder to get a look from teams, or even just to find somewhere to consistently work out. Already unmoored, Ray felt the weight of isolation. He felt himself sinking.

“The whole structure of my life changed,” Ray said. “There was times where I can say that I was like, ‘Man, am I gonna make it through this? Am I gonna make it?’ And I really didn't have an answer for myself. It was more so just like, just keep going, keep believing.

“And some days I’d wake up and be like, ‘I'm working my (butt) off, and nobody's giving me a shot. Why is nobody giving me a chance?’ Like, why, why, why, why? And how many days of that can you take? How many rough nights of crying and just waking up, and you see all your friends on TV and they're getting new contracts?”

For awhile, without football, Ray felt lost. He didn’t know who he was without the game. And those who knew him best couldn’t give him the answers, no matter how hard they tried. Ray had to find out for himself.

“My mom had to deal with the attitudes,” Ray said. “When you're going through rough times, it’s the people that love you the most that received the worst. So like, my mom got it. She was getting it from me: the highs, the lows. Even when she was trying to reassure me, (I) would just be like, ‘Leave me alone.’ Because it's just so many, so many emotions, and you just feel like your world is crashing.”

Johnson doesn’t sugarcoat it.

“You want to fix everything for your children,” Johnson said. “And so, I felt helpless. I mean, there were times that I'm the closest thing to him, so I took the brunt of everything. And sometimes it was very, very hard for me, to just see him turn into himself, not have any belief in himself.”

She pushed him to get off social media, where the calls of “bust” rung out from every corner of the internet. She reminded him of all he was outside the game. She read up on the career paths of other NFL players who left the league and returned, and she rattled them off to him. Since the moment Ray came into the world, she knew there was no point where she would stop helping him.

“When Shane was born, I looked him in his face,” Johnson said, “and I looked at this little baby, and I said, ‘You know what? I know you’re not going to have a father in your life, but I’m going to give you the best life possible, with every chance.’ … Everything that I have done in his entire life has been based on that promise.”

She reflected on every sacrifice that had followed. Driving 40 minutes each way so he could attend a better school. Doing her own hair and nails to save money. Keeping his college fund safe even after he got a scholarship. Building Ray back up was just a continuation of that promise.

“When everything started falling apart, it just took me back to that moment,” she said.

Soon, Johnson would see her son take on determination similar to her own: There was nothing he wouldn’t do to launch a comeback.

“He willed himself from the depths of despair,” Johnson said. “I mean, it was bad. But he willed himself from all of that. And he made a decision to take control of his life.”

Ray exhausted every option. He played in the Canadian Football League. He went back to Missouri’s pro day, unusual for someone who not only had already been drafted but was a first-round pick. He came to Buffalo this May for a try-out, alongside players who were in middle school when he entered the league. He didn’t mind feeling humbled.

“I think a lot of things that I did, guys of my caliber and what I've accomplished wouldn't really go do that,” he said.

His signing with the Bills came after he passed his physical – an important step given his wrist, but a smaller test compared to everything else he had been through.

“I don't think I've felt this whole as a player in my entire career,” Ray said. “I feel good mentally, physically. And I feel like I'm ready to just absorb this moment for what it is, and really play it for what it is.”

'Power in his words'

For as long as he can remember, Ray has loved writing. He’ll write songs, poems, movie scripts. He’ll also journal his ups and downs. Sometimes he writes to chronicle, sometimes he writes to escape.

When Ray was in third grade, he was selected to be published in the 2003 edition of the “Anthology of Short Stories by Young Americans.”

Johnson still has the book in her house. She pulled it out last week to read it for the first time in years. She’s always been proud of his academic accomplishments, but it had been a while since she revisited the story. When she flipped to page 32, she was floored.

“Once there was a little boy named Sean, who had amazing dreams,” the free-verse poem starts.

Every night, Sean would dream about a different spectacular job. And when he woke up in the morning, he would play make-believe and act out his visions.

A Navy pilot. A jungle explorer. A baseball player.

“He could be whoever he wanted to be,” Ray wrote, “and do whatever he wanted to do.”

The story ends with Sean’s dad coming home to find Sean pretending to be the president. Sean was in his dad’s clothes and in his dad’s office. In his mind, Sean was enacting laws and making decisions for the country. At first, after a bad day of work, Sean’s dad is annoyed. But then his son explains how his dreams help him escape, and the dad has a change of heart.

“Somehow he forgot about the fun he used the have. How he enjoyed his life. He kissed his son and thanked him for teaching him how to live again,” the story reads.

There was a stretch when Ray could empathize with the dad more than with Sean.

As he journaled during his exile from the NFL, he wrote everything he was feeling. He has looked at it recently, but it also still feels very fresh.

“More than anything, it’s still on me,” he said. “I can still feel those dark times. I can feel those rough times. And it kind of drives me and gives me motivation again, because it's like, I'm not going back.”

To stay on track, Ray has to say his plans aloud. Then he has to write them.

“Shane has power in his words,” Johnson said.

Johnson has seen the proof. Before his junior year at Missouri, Ray vocalized some of his goals.

“I’m going to break the sack record,” he told his mom. “I’m going to win SEC Player of the Year. I’m going to be All-SEC.”

Johnson told Ray those goals were “an awful lot.” But she wasn’t dismissing them. She just had a question.

“I said, ‘OK, did you write it down?’”

Ray wrote it in his journal, and by the end of the season, his name was being written in record books. Fourteen and a half sacks, three more than the previous school record. SEC Defensive Player of the Year. A unanimous All-American.

“He did all of that,” Johnson said. “All of that.”

When Ray had the dream about winning Comeback Player of the Year, he told his mom, who again made sure he wrote it down. Eventually, after putting pen to paper in Orchard Park, he had a few more detailed goals to add.

“This time around, him telling me, ‘I'm going win Comeback Player of the Year, I'm going to make that 53, and we're going to win a Super Bowl’ – you might as well get your tickets to the Super Bowl,” she said. “’Cause I believe it.”

Ray told her one more: He planned to sack quarterback Patrick Mahomes along the way.

Johnson didn’t have any questions. She just had a request: “I was like, ‘Just don’t sack him bad enough that I gotta move out of Kansas City.”

Reunions for Ray

In his 49 games with the Broncos over four years, Ray had one touchdown. In 2016, he recovered a fumble and ran it back 18 yards, as Denver went on to beat Indianapolis, 34-20. The fumble came from a strip sack by teammate Von Miller.

Miller went off first to do a celebratory dance, as teammates congratulated Ray on the milestone. Soon, the veteran pass rusher came over, too.

“Von was like, ‘Hey, I gave you a piece of candy,’ ” Ray said, laughing. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it any time of the year.’ ”

Miller had taken Ray under his wing when Ray was a rookie. And Miller would pour into Ray for years to come. The support didn’t end when Ray left Denver.

“I remember just calling him one time, and I was just like, ‘Man, like, you can't work this hard, and (not have something) good happen,’” Ray said. “And he was just like, ‘Man, Shane, just keep going, just keep going. Keep staying locked in, keep focusing.’ And to come out here and sign with the Bills and be back with my big brother, it's so great.

“Our moms are super close. It's just like a whole thing: reunited in a new spot with new opportunities, and it’s just awesome story.”

Ray had gotten to know Miller before he even arrived in Denver, from mutual friends. He was excited then to connect with the star pass rusher. As the years went on, the advice went far beyond football.

“To still have his support afterwards means even more,” Ray said. “Because in dark times, unfortunately, everybody's not there for you. And when I wasn't on the team, Von was like, ‘Hey, if you want to train, you come with me.’ And so for two offseasons, I went and trained with him.”

Ray went to San Francisco with Miller, to run up and down shifting sand hills under the instruction of famed trainer Frank Matrisciano. They also worked in Dallas for a chunk of the summer.

“I was all in, and even then, I felt like I was ready to come back,” Ray said. “I just need somebody to give me a shot.”

Eventually, Ray also went to Arizona, to EXOS, to train. There, he met a number of players who would later become his teammates: Dion Dawkins, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson.

His arrival in Buffalo has become a reunion in many ways.

“To come to a team where you know at least 10 guys already, and they already know what you're about, man, it just felt like this was supposed to happen,” Ray said.

When Ray was entering the Bills' facility the day before rookie minicamp, he ran into center Mitch Morse. Ray and Morse were college teammates at the University of Missouri. They were in the same draft class and then faced each other twice a year to begin their NFL careers, with Ray in Denver and Morse in Kansas City.

Having known Ray for more than a decade, Morse describes him as competitive, persistent and resilient. After that Thursday run-in, Morse was headed back to their shared hometown of Kansas City, where he would get the news that Ray would be his teammate again.

“It’s an amazing thing, how he kind of went on this huge path, through injuries and other stuff that we may or may not know, coming up to having an opportunity four years later to make an NFL team again and compete,” Morse said. “It was a little bit surreal.”

'Bigger than just football'

In 2021, already out of the NFL for the time being, Ray left the country. He decided that his best path forward would come from what many would feel was a step back. In February 2021, Ray signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

A year after Ray arrived, Corey Mace took over as the Argonauts’ defensive coordinator. Mace knew Ray’s resume, and he wasn’t sure what that would mean for the locker room. In their first one-on-one conversation, Mace realized he had found in Ray someone who had grown comfortable with vulnerability. Instead of being ashamed of his journey, he openly shared it with teammates.

“He's actually seen it from the top and, maybe in his mind, from the bottom in some of the situations that he's been put in,” Mace said.

By the time Ray reached Toronto, he no longer defined himself by his past success. But it helped in a way to be reminded of it.

“I think, at a point, he forgot who he was,” Johnson said. “He forgot about all of that in this depression time. And so, I think those guys, they were like, 'Hey, man, I used to watch you. I used to watch your play, I used to watch how you move.' I think at that point, it began to let him know that his role was a lot bigger than just playing.

“He was supposed to be there to motivate others.”

Ray organized defensive line dinners, and he took on more responsibilities as a leader. He was active in meetings, an extension of the coaching staff.

In two seasons with the Argonauts, Ray had 17 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 18 games.

There are differences between the two games: field sizes, number of players, number of downs. One that impacts linemen more is that in the CFL, the distance between the line of scrimmage and the defense is an entire yard. In the NFL, the neutral zone is just 11 inches.

“I think it's gonna benefit him as he goes back to being that close, back on the ball without the yard off the ball,” Mace said. “Shane's got some speed rush to him. Great hands, good ability to turn a corner, and he also does possess power to play off his feet. So, he's going to be a really nice addition.”

Mace, who is from Canada, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2007. After a stretch with the Bills, he went to the CFL, first to play, then to coach. Mace believes Ray also fits the fabric of Buffalo.

“I think Shane is an exact metaphor for that town,” Mace said. “He might not be the guy that they look at as a top dog anymore, because it's been far removed since he's been in the league.

“But sleep on Buffalo if you want, and sleep on Shane Ray if you want. You're gonna be quite shocked.”

By Day 2 of the Bills’ rookie minicamp, Ray felt something change. He was already confident in himself and his play. But suddenly, Ray found himself having fun again.

“It’s been a really long time – a really long time,” Ray said. “Going out to Toronto, I would say my second year playing with the guys out there and winning the championship. That was the closest thing to just feeling like, ‘Wow, man,’ – feeling free and enjoying the game again. But nothing compares to come into an NFL team and having fun. It's just different. And it feels like a little hole I had, for a long time for sure.”

“This really let him know that he was worthy,” Johnson added. “And I think that these last four years, he was struggling with the fact that maybe he didn't belong. But he does.”

When Ray called Johnson to tell her that he was signing, she told him to walk around the field. To touch the turf, to look in the stands. To soak in the moment, but to also remember everything it took to get there. “You inspire me,” she told him. It wasn’t just about football, she said. It was about his testimony. Ray is embracing that his journey, while ongoing, can be an example.

“I'm a person who is gonna believe in myself throughout the tough times,” Ray said. “I'm gonna keep going, and I'm just not gonna break. I'm just not. … And I stayed in it. And it wasn't easy.

“I'll never say that it was easy, I'm not gonna say that I did it on my own. Because there were times where I really needed help. But I just I made it happen.”

Right now, he can call himself a Buffalo Bills defensive end. He knows there’s power in words, and he’s hoping to add a few more titles. And in the meantime, he’s still Shane Ray. A published author. A dreamer. Sebrina Johnson’s son.

“It's an admirable story,” Mace said. “And it's still being written.”