Edge rusher Shane Ray, the Denver Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015, has signed with the Buffalo Bills after participating in the team's tryout camp.
Ray posted a photo on Instagram of him signing a contract, along with a heartfelt message.
"Words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game," he wrote. "So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting a uphill battle. There where times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn’t be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself. I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn’t believe. There are so many people that have been on this journey with me supporting me and I thank you all!!! When I needed someone to lean on you all wouldn’t let me fall. Most importantly thank you God!!! It’s official im a @buffalobills!!!I’m so grateful and excited for this opportunity this moment I’ve dreamt about for 4 years. I’m back!!!!!!! #56 #billsmafia
Ray, who turns 30 next week, spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. He started 13 games last season, recording six sacks and two forced fumbles before a season-ending torn biceps injury in a game on Oct. 1 against Calgary. In 2021, Ray dressed for only four games because of injury.
Ray won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos as a rookie and teammate of the Bills' Von Miller. Ray played 30% of the snaps that 2015 season after being selected at No. 23 overall, he had four sacks in 15 games.
Central Florida running back Zay Bowser also posted a photo of his signing with the Bills after camp.
Bowser had 16 rushing touchdowns last season for the Golden Knights.
The Bills roster stands at 88 players, two fewer than the maximum.