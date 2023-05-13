Ray’s NFL career was cut short by a series of wrist injuries in the 2017 and 2018 seasons that limited him to 19 games with 26 tackles and two sacks.

He suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during training camp in 2017 and was placed on injured reserve. He returned in October and played in eight games before needing additional wrist surgery. As he attempted to come back during offseason team activities in June 2018, he injured the wrist again and needed more surgery.

Central Florida running back Zay Bowser also posted a photo of his signing with the Bills after camp.

Bowser had 16 rushing touchdowns last season for the Golden Knights.

The Bills roster stands at 88 players, two fewer than the maximum.