Setting the floor and ceiling for 2021 Bills' rookie draft picks

“I'm not going to promise either one of them a starting job, but they're going to have an opportunity to start,” Beane said of Rousseau and Basham. “Yeah, I expect them to be part of the game-day rotation of our crew.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown

Floor: Another lock to make the 53-man roster, Brown projects as a reserve tackle given that starters Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams return.

“He'll compete with the guys,” Beane said of Brown. "I'm not saying he's going to win a starting job. But he's an injury away from being in the game. And that happens, especially at offensive line. We wanted to make sure, should something happen to Dion or Daryl, that we have a guy to step in and protect No. 17 and block for those running backs.”

Ceiling: As long as Dawkins and Williams stay healthy, they’re the starters, but Brown can still win the swing tackle job. As Beane mentioned, that’s an important one, meaning he’s got to be prepared to play either left or right tackle. The Bills were very fortunate that last year’s swing tackle, Ty Nsekhe, was called upon for only 54 offensive snaps. One injury could mean Brown plays more than that in a single game.

Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle