Setting the floor and ceiling for 2021 Bills' rookie draft picks

It’s tempting to look at the Buffalo Bills’ draft class and draw the conclusion that General Manager Brandon Beane took a long-term approach when making his selections last month.
Beane, however, has pushed back against that idea.
“I think we've got guys who are going to be part of the equation in 2021,” he said. “No guarantees. We're all about competition. I think some of these moves are long term, but there's a lot that should have a short-term impact on the 2021 season.”
This year’s rookies come in with an advantage over the 2020 class in that the Bills were able to conduct a rookie minicamp this season. Last year’s, of course, was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic. The team is scheduled to go through 10 organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp before taking a break for the summer. When training camp gets started in the last week of July, the rookies will have had a lot more time on the field than the 2020 class.
So what’s reasonable to expect for each member of the class? Here’s a look at the floor and ceiling for each draft pick:
Defensive end Greg Rousseau
Floor: As the No. 30 overall pick, Rousseau is a lock for the 53-man roster. It would be an upset if he didn’t make the 46-man game-day roster. At the very least, he’ll be a part of the game-day rotation. With veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison ahead of him, Rousseau may not be a Week 1 starter, but he should still expect to see somewhere between 30% and 50% of the defensive snaps.
Ceiling: Beane has talked up Addison and the veteran leadership he provides, but until the final roster is set, there will be speculation that the veteran defensive end could be a cap casualty. For that to happen, Rousseau would have to prove in training camp and the preseason he’s ready for a starting job. That’s entirely possible.
Defensive end Boogie Basham
Floor: Like Rousseau, Basham’s a lock for the 53-man roster. He’s not, however, a guarantee for the 46-man game-day lineup. Last year’s second-round pick, A.J. Epenesa, was a healthy inactive in the season opener against the New York Jets. Basham will compete with Epenesa for playing time this year. Epenesa played 27% of the defensive snaps last year, missing a pair of games as a healthy inactive. Given the depth along the defensive line, Basham figures to be used for somewhere between 25-40% of the defensive snaps, barring injury.
Ceiling: If Basham slides inside at times, that snap total could be on the higher end. The best-case scenario is he fills the role vacated by Quinton Jefferson last year. Signed to be a hybrid defensive end/tackle, Jefferson ended up playing mainly inside after Star Lotulelei opted out. As a result, he played 49.8% of the defensive snaps. The Bills likely won't use Basham inside as much as Jefferson, but his size gives him some flexibility to be used at different spots on the defensive line.
“I'm not going to promise either one of them a starting job, but they're going to have an opportunity to start,” Beane said of Rousseau and Basham. “Yeah, I expect them to be part of the game-day rotation of our crew.”
Offensive tackle Spencer Brown
Floor: Another lock to make the 53-man roster, Brown projects as a reserve tackle given that starters Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams return.
“He'll compete with the guys,” Beane said of Brown. "I'm not saying he's going to win a starting job. But he's an injury away from being in the game. And that happens, especially at offensive line. We wanted to make sure, should something happen to Dion or Daryl, that we have a guy to step in and protect No. 17 and block for those running backs.”
Ceiling: As long as Dawkins and Williams stay healthy, they’re the starters, but Brown can still win the swing tackle job. As Beane mentioned, that’s an important one, meaning he’s got to be prepared to play either left or right tackle. The Bills were very fortunate that last year’s swing tackle, Ty Nsekhe, was called upon for only 54 offensive snaps. One injury could mean Brown plays more than that in a single game.
Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle
Floor: There are no more roster locks at this point, but Doyle is pretty close as a fifth-round pick. Consider: Beane has drafted 23 players from 2018-20. Of them, 21 have made the 53-man roster and appeared in at least one regular-season game. The only exclusions are 2018 seventh-round wide receiver Austin Proehl, 2019 fifth-round linebacker Vosean Joseph and 2020 sixth-round receiver Isaiah Hodgins. Joseph spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then was released before the start of the 2020 season, while Hodgins spent his rookie year on injured reserve. That goes to show Beane likes to give his draft picks every chance to show what they can do. It would be a surprise if Doyle doesn’t make the team.
Ceiling: As mentioned with Brown, the team’s swing tackle job is open. Doyle’s not the favorite for it, but he can’t be ruled out. He’ll compete with Ryan Bates, who returns from last year’s roster and can play multiple positions, Brown and veteran free-agent addition Bobby Hart for the role.
Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson
Floor: Cut, with a spot on the practice squad. As mentioned above, history tells us this is unlikely. Stevenson, though, is joining a position group with a ton of competition. The top four receivers are basically set – Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. That leaves Stevenson as part of a big group competing for between one and three jobs at most. That group includes Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Duke Williams, Jake Kumerow, Brandon Powell, Tanner Gentry and Tre Walker. Because that group is so big, it can’t be ruled out that Stevenson fails to make the initial 53-man roster and instead lands on the practice squad.
Ceiling: No. 5 receiver and starting kick returner.
“That's probably the thing that was most attractive to us,” Beane said of Stevenson’s return ability after he was drafted. “He's still a young player as a receiver. He didn't run a variety of routes there, but get the ball in his hands and he's explosive.” A strong training camp and preseason could lead to Stevenson playing a key role as soon as Week 1.
Safety Damar Hamlin
Floor: No. 4 safety. Hamlin joins a roster that lacked safety depth going into the draft after the Bills elected not to re-sign veteran Deane Marlowe. With starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer back and third-year veteran Jaquan Johnson relatively secure as the No. 3 safety, Hamlin’s position is pretty straightforward.
Ceiling: Again, No. 4 safety. As long as Hyde and Poyer are healthy, nothing changes. It’s hard to see a sixth-round pick beating out Johnson for the primary backup job, either. Still, Hamlin enjoys greater roster security than a normal sixth-round pick might on a team coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game given the shallow depth at safety.
Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose
Floor: Practice squad. The Bills have not added a veteran cornerback who figures to challenge to start opposite Tre’Davious White. As long as that remains true, Wildgoose has a decent chance. The issue for him is that five spots ahead of him figure to be taken by White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson and Siran Neal. That means the Bills might only keep one more cornerback. University at Buffalo product Cam Lewis, who spent time on the 53-man roster last season before getting hurt, figures to be the top challenger.
Ceiling: Depth cornerback on the 53-man roster. Wildgoose played under former Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard on a good Wisconsin Badgers defense. “He’s versatile, can play outside and play inside,” Beane said. “We love versatility as much as we can get it.”
Guard Jack Anderson
Floor: Practice squad. Like several other position groups on a team that went 13-3 and won the AFC East a year ago, the Bills are deep at offensive line. To earn a spot, Anderson will have to beat out some of Ike Boettger, Forrest Lamp, Jamil Douglas, Jordan Levey and Steven Gonzalez. That’s a lot of veteran NFL experience ahead of him.
Ceiling: Reserve spot on the 53-man roster. Beane said after Anderson was drafted he was the highest-rated player on the Bills’ draft board. The Texas Tech product has some positional versatility and plays with a mean streak. If the Bills want to save some money at the back end of the roster, Anderson will have one of the cheapest contracts on the team as a seventh-round draft pick. He’s a bit of a long shot, but it’s not out of the question that he cracks the 53-man roster.