MOBILE, Ala. – If the Buffalo Bills are going to pick a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, that guy probably was not in Mobile, Ala., this week.

A bunch of interesting wide receiver prospects competed at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Most are second-day and middle-round prospects.

The draft class of 2023 isn’t nearly as awesome as last year’s class, when six wide receivers were taken in the first 18 picks. This year, only two might be taken in the top 20. There’s no Ja’Marr Chase, an obvious top-10 pick, available. But that doesn’t necessarily hurt the Bills, who pick 27th.

A good WR candidate could easily be available at No. 27. It’s early. There is no consensus yet among the most noted draftniks on the order of the top receivers. Top candidates for the latter part of the first round at this stage include Southern California’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, North Carolina’s Josh Downs and Boston College’s Zay Flowers. Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network has the Bills taking Addison in his latest mock draft. It might be wishful thinking that the Bills could get Addison, along with a couple of others on that list.

If the Bills opt to supplement their receiving corps with a young wideout on the second or third day of the draft, here’s a look at some of the prospects who stood out in Mobile:

• Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist. He was the top-rated receiver going into Senior Bowl week, and he looked good. He beat Virginia corner Anthony Johnson deep in one-on-ones Tuesday, and made a pretty fade-route TD catch vs. LSU’s Jay Ward on Thursday. Rice isn’t a pure speed receiver, but he is solid all-around, with inside-outside ability and great production. He was listed at SMU as 6-foot-2. He measured 6-0 1/2. Probably a top-50 player.

• Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State. He’s a bigger body, at 6-3, who makes contested catches and showed good acceleration vs. Senior Bowl cornerbacks. Can he separate vs. NFL starters?

“He’s a high-volume guy,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said, referring to Hutchinson’s role as the Cyclones’ top target. “More of a possession receiver, a big body. He has more run-after-catch ability than you’d probably give him credit for when you start watching him.”

• Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia. He was voted the American team’s practice player of the week by DBs. He’s 6-1 5/8, 212 pounds and looked like a Day 2 receiver in 2021, but struggled in a poor Virginia offense in 2022. He can make contested catches and has vertical ability. He had six 40-plus TD catches in his career.

• Jayden Reed, Michigan State. A Day 3 prospect who looked good the first two days and was voted the National team’s WR practice player of the week. A Western Michigan transfer, the 5-11, 191-pound Reed isn’t a burner, but he was the fastest-recorded receiver on each of the first two days, including at 20.05 mph on Tuesday. He’s a No. 3 WR type.

• Michael Wilson, Stanford. He’s a Day 3 prospect who was under the radar and helped his stock by running good routes. He played only 10 games and caught 45 passes the last two years due to a lingering foot injury. But he’s 6-1 5/8, 216, and he will win interviews. He was a team captain and graduated with an engineering degree.

• Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker and Houston’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell. Both showed tremendous short-area quickness and separation ability, as one might expect from two “smurfs.” Tucker might run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash. He’s 5-9, 187. Dell is 5-8 and only 163. He didn’t practice Thursday. They’re small, gadget-type weapons.

Massive body

Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones measured 6-8 and 375 pounds. He has a wingspan of 89 1/2 inches, which will be the longest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine. Jones practiced only on Tuesday. He’s just outside of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s list of top-10 tackles. Last year, Baltimore made 6-8, 384-pound Daniel Faalele a fourth-round pick.

“We only started doing wingspan measurements about 15 years ago,” Nagy said. “He’s hard to get around if he just gets his arms extended.”

Le Grand Orange

Tackle Matthew Bergeron is the top Syracuse prospect in the draft. He’s a three-year starter from Canada. Bergeron had some good snaps vs. Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall. Kiper rates him as the sixth-best tackle. He might be just outside the top 50.

“Matthew looks like the best tackle here,” Paul Alexander, the longtime former Bengals offensive line coach, said in Mobile. “He has really good recovery. He’s smart. He’ll be a left tackle, for sure. If you want to make him mad, tell him you think he’s a guard. He won’t like that.”

Mr. Versatile

Tackle Cody Mauch starred at North Dakota State, which has sent linemen Dillon Radunz (Titans) and Cordell Volson (Bengals) to the NFL the past two years. His arms measured only 32 1/8 inches, short for a tackle. He worked extensively at guard and some at center on Wednesday and Thursday and didn’t look out of place. He was voted National offensive lineman of the week. He never played center in his career, but said he practiced snapping a ton after practices the past season. He might be just inside the top 50.

“I think Cody’s a first-round pick,” Nagy said. “His tape is a first-round pick. ... I’d stick him at left tackle and make him prove to me he can’t play there. Right now, he’s probably an early second to mid-second round pick.”

The 6-5 Mauch was a high school tight end and played the position in his first year in college before moving to the line. With the position switch, he gained about 85 pounds and weighed 305 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

Drops

Illinois running back Chase Brown is a small, shifty, explosive middle-rounds prospect at 5-9, 215. He was voted the National team’s practice player of the week at his position, but he had a tough week catching the ball in practice. He had at least four drops. He rushed for 1,643 yards for the Illini last season and has drawn some comparisons with Jets backup Michael Carter.