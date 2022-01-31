Senior Bowl week: Some prospects for Bills fans to watch

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College. It’s a good year for interior offensive linemen, a Bills need. He has long arms, he’s physical and he played in a power running offense for the Golden Eagles. He played his first two seasons at Davison. He played left tackle in 2020, left guard in 2021. He could push himself into late first round consideration. Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes has the size and demeanor to be a Day 2 pick. Memphis guard Donald Parham is a converted tight end who has the athleticism to play guard or center. He could be a Day 2 consideration.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis. Isaiah McKenzie is a free agent. While the Bills have Marquez Stevenson waiting in the wings, no team can have too much speed. Austin is only 5-9 and 165 pounds but he is electric with the ball in his hands. He had 74 catches for 1,149 yards as a senior for Memphis. Even though he didn’t get many carries in college, he’s a jet-sweep threat. He had a 69-yard TD run vs. Navy on his lone carry in 2021. He can return punts, too. It will be interesting to see how fast he runs at the NFL Scouting Combine, which could solidify a Day 2 draft ranking. He won nine Tennessee state championships in track in high school. Even though he’s small, he’s not skinny.