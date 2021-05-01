Senior Bowl showings made a strong impact in shaping Bills' draft class

The Bills continue to go big with their first pick on the third day of the draft. Doyle is 6 feet, 8 inches and 320 pounds, the second consecutive offensive tackle chosen by the Bills who stands 6-8, following Brown's addition in the third round.

"I was working on a basketball team here for the Orchard Park league, too," Beane said. "I'm going to run point guard for some of these guys, but no, they are tall. It's crazy how big some of these tackles have gotten. You go back to Spencer, the biggest thing you're looking for is how well can they bend. If they can't bend, it really becomes a problem. We think these guys can bend enough to lower their pad level. That's probably the hardest things that they have to do at 6-8 so that guys don't get underneath their pads and they lose leverage. They're athletic. We feel like they have the ability to be left and right tackles."

Doyle said he was about 6-7, 270 pounds when he went to college and "kind of got bigger and stronger very year."

Doyle played in 32 career games for the RedHawks. He was named a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2020, despite Miami playing just three games in a season shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Doyle was also a first-team All-MAC selection in 2019, starting 13 games at left tackle.

Growing up in Edina, Minn., Doyle originally though he would pursue a different sport.