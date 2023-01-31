Senior Bowl has been a good pool of talent for Buffalo Bills scouts

The NFL’s long draft season gets going in earnest this week when the football scouting converges on Mobile, Ala., for the 74th Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills have drafted 17 players over the past five years who have played in the game.

Last year, receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard help cement their standing on the Bills’ draft board with good showings in Mobile. Bernard was a third-round pick and Shakir a fifth-rounder.

Practices will be held Tuesday to Thursday, and the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, televised by the NFL Network.

Here’s a look at five players for Bills fans to watch, with an eye toward Buffalo’s needs:

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida. A transfer from Louisiana, he stepped up to Southeastern Conference competition in 2022 and proved he could handle the jump. He started 11 games and was a consensus first-team All-America. Early indications are he’s a late first-round consideration. Torrence is huge, at 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds. He’s a road grader who can play the inside zone game. He has 46 career starts. How is his mobility in pass protection? He gets a chance to show it in Mobile.

Rashee Rice, WR, Southern Methodist. Six wide receivers were drafted in the top 23 picks last year. The top-end talent at wideout isn’t as good this year, but there are some who will go in the back end of the first round. And it could be a good draft to get wideouts in the second and third round. Rice has good size (6-2, 203), can play inside or outside and has some run-after-catch ability. He had 96 catches for 1,355 yards, third best in the nation. Speed and separation are a question. Is he good enough for a late second-round grade? Or is Senior Bowler Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State a better value a little later?

Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas. The Longhorns’ starting running back, Bijan Robinson, is expected to be the first back off the draft board. Johnson was his backup but might be good enough to be drafted in the third or fourth rounds. Johnson rushed for 554 and 569 yards the past two years. He caught only 14 passes. But he has a big-back profile at 222 pounds that could be attractive to the Bills. Buffalo will need to add to its running back stable.

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, starting 25 games the past two seasons. He doesn’t have elite size at 5-11 and 195 pounds, but he plays pretty big, shows range on the back and makes tackles. He had six interceptions over the past two years. He has a cornerback background and showed up in big games. He will be a day-two target for teams needing a safety.

Derrick Hall, DE, Auburn. Might the Bills be interested in a big-framed power rusher with a high floor and a low ceiling? ESPN’s Mel Kiper picked Hall for the Bills in the first round of his latest mock draft. Some draftniks think Hall is more like a late second-round prospect. He’s a three-year starter and a team captain with a good-looking body, at 6-3 and 256. He had seven sacks and nine in 2021. How much juice does he show in Mobile off the edge?