'Self-proclaimed foot expert' Rex Ryan partners with Dr. Scholl's, and the jokes write themselves

Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan is never one to miss an opportunity to laugh at himself, especially with an opportunity to get paid for doing it.

Ryan, who is getting ready to debut on the latest season of "The Amazing Race," was announced as a brand ambassador for Dr. Scholl's, the company said in a news release. Ryan will help launch the company's Athlete's Foot spray and wipes. The company touts the products as the only "athlete's foot solution with immediate cooling."

According to the release, Ryan will "mentor the University of North Carolina football team regarding foot care tips." Foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Brad Schaeffer, who stars on TLC’s "My Feet Are Killing Me," also will help coach the UNC players, specifically the kickers.

Ryan is described in the release as a "self-proclaimed foot expert."

The reference dates to 2010 when a foot fetish video with Ryan's wife went viral. It revved up in 2015 when Ryan, who was coaching the Bills, had a framed photo of feet on his desk.

“Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet,” Ryan said in the release. "But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I’m excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game – including tackling Athlete’s Foot with the help of Dr. Scholl’s.”

Kate Godbout, the senior vice president of marketing for Scholl's, said in a news release that the company is “thrilled to partner with such an iconic figure in football to help us drive awareness and education about Athlete’s Foot and how to treat it.”

“It’s important consumers learn to speak candidly about the condition and understand the benefits of ‘tackling’ it head-on with Dr. Scholl’s for instant relief,” she said.

And yes, there are a lot of jokes to be made here, and some money to be made off them.