Second round mock draft: Bills shift their focus to the other side of the ball

The Buffalo Bills filled arguably their biggest need in the first round Thursday night with the selection of Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.
Quarterbacks dominated the first half of the draft, with five going in the first 15 picks. Here’s how the second round may play out Friday night.
In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush.
33. Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU. After getting a quarterback for the offense with the first pick, the Jaguars get a quarterback for the defense with Moehrig, who becomes the first safety off the board.
34. New York Jets. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina. He wasn’t talked about as much as Najee Harris and Travis Etienne, but Williams wasn’t far from that class of prospect.
35. Atlanta Falcons. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia. The run on edge rushers that started at the end of the first round continues with a player many people are surprised didn't get picked in the first round.
36. Miami Dolphins. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Dolphins would do well to get a potential starting right tackle in the second round here.
37. Philadelphia Eagles. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame. The only explanation that makes sense for how Owusu-Koramoah fell out of the first round is it’s not immediately clear what position he’ll play.
38. Cincinnati Bengals. Liam Eichenburg, OT, Notre Dame. The Bengals need to do everything possible to give Joe Burrow the best chance to succeed.
Here are five things to know about Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round, 30th overall, on Thursday.
39. Carolina Panthers. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State. The Panthers get a weapon for new quarterback Sam Darnold.
40. Denver Broncos. Landon Dickerson, G, Alabama. Injury concerns dropped Dickerson out of the first round, but he could be a steal here.
41. Detroit Lions. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama. Barmore becomes the first defensive tackle taken in a poor year at the position.
42. New York Giants. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest. At 274 pounds, Basham is a big edge defender who can bump inside at times.
43. San Francisco 49ers. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington. The 49ers better make the most of their picks, because they gave up a bunch to get quarterback Trey Lance.
44. Dallas Cowboys. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia. The Cowboys might have been left with their heads spinning after seeing two cornerbacks go before they were supposed to pick at No. 10. Instead, they get one in the second.
45. Jacksonville Jaguars. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue. Might as well keep adding weapons for Trevor Lawrence.
Plenty of spots remained to be filled on the roster as the NFL conducts the second and third rounds of the draft Friday night.
46. New England Patriots. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri. Three-down linebacker at this point in the draft is good value for New England.
47. Los Angeles Chargers. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse. General Manager Tom Telesco made a great pick in the first round with Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Melifonwu fills another need.
48. Las Vegas Raiders. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon. To be honest, who the heck knows what the Raiders are going to do? Taking Alex Leatherwood in the first round, when almost no draft analysts had him going in the first 32 picks, shows that Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden continue to march to the beat of their own drum. Maybe Leatherwood will be good … but it’s not like the Raiders deserve the benefit of the doubt.
49. Arizona Cardinals. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State. The son of a former NFL player, Samuel plays with a mean streak.
50. Miami Dolphins. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina. A converted quarterback, Surratt is just scratching the surface of his potential.
51. Washington Football Team. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford. The Football Team needs to keep taking shots until it finds a quarterback. Mills can learn behind Ryan Fitzpatrick at the start of his career.
52. Chicago Bears. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida. The Bears made my favorite move of the first round, trading up for quarterback Justin Fields. Parting with a 2022 first-round draft pick to do it will be well worth it if Fields pans out.
53. Tennessee Titans. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College. The Titans lost Jonuu Smith in free agency, so Long has a chance to step right in as a starter.
54. Indianapolis Colts. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana. The best moment of the first round was new Colts edge rusher saying “she’s done working, she’s retired,” when asked about all that his mom has done for him.
55. Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Myers, C, Ohio State. The Steelers need a replacement for Maurkice Pouncey.
The first half of the first round of the NFL draft went reasonably well for the Buffalo Bills, even though their three AFC East rivals had prime picks.
56. Seattle Seahawks. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma. Some off-the-field concerns slid Perkins down this far.
57. Los Angeles Rams. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky. The Rams make their pick from their 9,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu. Must be nice.
58. Kansas City Chiefs. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU. The Chiefs lost old friend Sammy Watkins in free agency this offseason, so they draft a replacement.
59. Cleveland Browns. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington. Molden, the son of former NFL cornerback Alex Molden, may shift to nickel cornerback or safety.
60. New Orleans Saints. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville. He’s just 5 feet, 9 inches and 155 pounds, so he’ll have to prove he’s big enough to compete at the NFL level, but adding a slot receiver to pair with Michael Thomas makes sense for the Saints.
61. Buffalo Bills. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma. He’s got a wrestling background. What more do you need to hear? Seriously, though, Humphrey makes a ton of sense for the Bills, who could be in a position to move on from Mitch Morse after the 2021 season to save space under the salary cap. Humphrey is a two-time team captain of the Sooners who in 2020 was named a third-team AP All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Scouting reports suggest he’s got a “nasty streak,” that will likely appeal to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.
62. Green Bay Packers. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU. A transfer from North Dakota State, Cox has three-down potential.
63. Kansas City Chiefs. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh. The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line in free agency, so they add some reinforcements to the defensive line in the draft.
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Bucs had success drafting an offensive lineman – Ali Marpet – from a Division III school before, so they do it again.