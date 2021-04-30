Second round mock draft: Bills shift their focus to the other side of the ball

The Buffalo Bills filled arguably their biggest need in the first round Thursday night with the selection of Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.

Quarterbacks dominated the first half of the draft, with five going in the first 15 picks. Here’s how the second round may play out Friday night.

Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU. After getting a quarterback for the offense with the first pick, the Jaguars get a quarterback for the defense with Moehrig, who becomes the first safety off the board.

34. New York Jets. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina. He wasn’t talked about as much as Najee Harris and Travis Etienne, but Williams wasn’t far from that class of prospect.

35. Atlanta Falcons. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia. The run on edge rushers that started at the end of the first round continues with a player many people are surprised didn't get picked in the first round.

36. Miami Dolphins. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Dolphins would do well to get a potential starting right tackle in the second round here.