The second round might be a better value spot than the first for the Buffalo Bills to get a wide receiver, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper projects the Bills will take linebacker Trenton Simpson of Clemson with the 27th pick in the first round, then forecasts North Carolina slot receiver Josh Downs to the Bills with the 59th pick in the second round.

Kiper calls for three wide receivers being taken in the first 21 picks. His top-rated wideout, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, goes 12th overall to the Houston Texans. He predicts Boston College's Zay Flowers going to Pittsburgh at No. 17.

“This is where we could see a run on receivers,” Kiper says.

Kiper projects Southern California WR Jordan Addison going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 21.

Minnesota at No. 23, the New York Giants at No. 25 and Dallas at No. 26 each are teams with varying levels of need at wide receiver, although Kiper does not plot a wideout at those spots in his latest mock draft.

He has Downs as the seventh wide receiver taken, with an eighth – Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims – going four picks after the Bills at No. 63 to Kansas City.

“I thought a slot receiver in the second round like a Josh Downs from North Carolina, who I think for Josh Allen would be somebody like a Cole Beasley type,” Kiper said on a conference call Wednesday. “I think Josh Downs would make sense there.”

Kiper had the Bills taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson in an earlier mock draft. But the Bills signed free agent running back Damien Harris from New England on March 20.

“And I don’t think Bijan will be there, so eliminate that,” Kiper said.

Simpson fills an obvious need, given the fact the Bills lost starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to Chicago in free agency.

“Then you go to inside linebacker, Trenton Simpson from Clemson, who’s got tremendous speed to the football, runs in the 4.4 range,” Kiper said. “He’s almost a combination safety/inside linebacker. He can do so many things within your defense. I think he would be a guy who would fill a void there.”

Another versatile player Kiper mentions as a second-round Bills option is Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin, who he projects going 62nd to Philadelphia.

“A really interesting guy I think they would look at is Jartavius Martin, who’s a slot corner/safety, can do a lot of things," Kiper said. “He ran well, tested well, a very underrated player. Jartavius Martin, I think, is really intriguing for a team looking for an all-around defensive back in the second round.”

That position might be too early for the Bills, however. Buffalo has a high-caliber slot cornerback in Taron Johnson and just signed Los Angeles Rams free agent safety Taylor Rapp. He’s a versatile chess piece who can play in the box, in the slot and in the back end.