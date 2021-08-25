Second edition of Josh Allen's cereal now available

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to another important extension.

A second edition of "Josh’s Jaq’s" cereal is now available. Fans can get the red and blue frosted loops and collective box at plbse.com and locally in Wegmans and Tops Markets.

Proceeds will once again benefit the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The box also includes a QR code so that fans can more easily make additional donations to the hospital, as well as a word search.

“It’s very surreal to have your own cereal,” Allen said in a statement. “It’s something as a kid you always dream of when you grow up seeing athletes on other cereal boxes and Olympic Champions, USA gold medalists. It’s a very humbling experience, and to have my own cereal box with two different editions is just awesome.”

The cereal is made in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, which helps other NFL players get their face on a breakfast box.

“Josh has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and being able to see the impact he has on the community and Oishei Children’s Hospital is incredible," said PLBSE Social Media and Digital Marketing Manager, Kara Sayers in a statement.

