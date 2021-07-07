Second edition of Bills QB Josh Allen's cereal, with charitable tie, available in the fall

The second edition of Josh's Jaqs cereal, named for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and featuring a new box design, will be available in the fall at Wegmans and Tops stores and online from plbse.com.

A portion of the proceeds will continue to benefit Buffalo's John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The second edition box has Allen in a red jersey; he wore blue for the previous one. It includes a QR code that can be scanned to make donations directly to Oishei. The donation page reached from the scan has a $17 donation button, in recognition of Allen's jersey number.

"It's very surreal to have your own cereal," Allen said in a release from Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports & Entertainment, which specializes in producing athlete-branded food products. "It's something as a kid you always dream of when you grow up, seeing athletes on other cereal boxes and Olympic champions, USA gold medalists. It's a very humbling experience, and to have my own cereal box with two different editions is just awesome."

“We are so grateful for Josh’s ongoing support of the kids and families we care for,” Allegra C. Jaros, president of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, said in the PLB release. “Community donations make such an impact on the care we provide to the children in Western New York so we truly appreciate initiatives like this.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.