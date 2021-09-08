Season preview: Can the Bills get to the Super Bowl?

Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player? With days until the Buffalo Bills open a season of high expectations, The Buffalo News' Bills writers weigh in on some key issues.

The Bills checked off their goal of winning the division last season and getting the home playoff game that comes with it. But even that and the AFC championship game appearance don’t mean much now to Beane unless they become the beginning of a streak.

“I think our guys understand that doing something once doesn't make you a great team. Once, you're lucky. Twice, you're good,” Beane said. “If you want to be a consistent contender, you got to back it up. And so, we talked here last year about a wanting to win the division, so we can host games here. And not only did we get to host one, we hosted two. I would have loved to have been hosting that last game that we lost, but we still have a lot of things that we haven't accomplished.

“As good as last year was, we still didn't meet some standards that we want to get to. So, until you win it, in my mind, we're still hunting.”

Top strengths