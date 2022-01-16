 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean McDermott praises Bills' playoff crowd, says shirtless fan made 'bold statement'
Bills Patriots playoffs fourth (copy)

Sean McDermott was all smiles after the playoff win over New England, praising the fans who endured bitterly cold temperatures to support the Bills.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The Bills' smashing of the New England Patriots on Saturday gave Buffalo coach Sean McDermott an opportunity to relish the final stretch of an eventual 47-17 victory.

"It’s not often a coach can enjoy the last six and a half minutes of a game," McDermott told reporters following the lopsided win that propelled Buffalo to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the Bills' 47-17 victory over New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card game on Saturday in Highmark Stadium. 

The lack of late-game stress allowed the Bills' fifth-year head coach to survey the fans and atmosphere of playoff football in Orchard Park. He elaborated on his appreciation for the fans, who braved single-digit temperatures and wind chills approaching minus-10.

Asked what he saw when he looked into the crowd, McDermott responded, "Just a lot of people having fun. I’m happy for them. There are a lot of hard-working people in this community who pack their lunch and go to work. I’m glad to see they can enjoy something like that."

The thick-skinned, hardy Bills fans impressed McDermott, even to the extent where he praised a shirtless fan in the crowd. 

"For the fans to come out and support like they do … and whatever the temperature was. For that guy to have no shirt on, I give him props. I give him credit. That’s a bold statement there," McDermott said.

Tight end Dawson Knox also remarked on a Bills fan behind the team bench who wasn't wearing a shirt – something warned against by the Erie County Department of Health in a thread preceding the game.

McDermott offered deeper perspective on the common meaning of a home playoff win to all involved. 

“When you share experiences like that, it brings you closer together whether it’s a team or with the fan base," McDermott said. "I think they’ll have some fun into the wee hours of the morning and we’ll go back to work."

[Read more: Observations from the Bills' win | Gaughan's Plays that Shaped the Game]

