Quick hitters from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott’s pre-practice news conference today:

1. Because of the short week after playing the Jets on Monday night, the Bills (0-1) are holding a walk-through Wednesday (closed to media) and will have traditional practices on Thursday and Friday. The Bills play their home opener Sunday against the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.).

2. Co-owner Terry Pegula issued a statement Monday refuting the claim made by former NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter that Pegula made a racist remark.

Asked about the issue, McDermott said: “In the six, now going on seven years that I’ve known Terry Pegula, that’s not his character and that’s not the man I know.”

3. Injury updates: No new updates from McDermott. “Rather clean,” he said of the Bills coming out of Monday night’s game.

4. McDermott has a request for quarterback Josh Allen: Please be more careful running the football. At least twice against the Jets, Allen chose contact instead of going out of bounds.

“He’s competitive – I know that and we all know that,” McDermott said. “You see it on full display every weekend. Those are conversations that have been had and will continue to take place and at the end of the day, he has to do it because I’m not out there running the ball and throwing the ball. I know the two players you’re referring to and (there are) probably a couple others he had a chance (and) should have gone out of bounds.”

5. Right guard O’Cyrus Torrence played every snap (no penalties) in his NFL debut.

“There were some plays where you said, ‘Hey, he’s a young player and he struggled a little bit on that play,’ but then there are other plays where you said, ‘Hey, he showed great poise in that situation,’ ” McDermott said.

6. The NFLPA put out a statement Wednesday morning demanding all playing fields be natural grass.

The Bills play their home games on artificial turf, but will have natural grass in the new Highmark Stadium in 2026.

“I’m a big fan of grass fields,” McDermott said. “I feel like overall that the players want. … I appreciate the NFL’s attention to making the fields as safe as possible.”

7. In the No Surprise Department, Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (three interceptions) and Xavier Gipson (game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime) won AFC Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.