Sean McDermott extolls 'big-time' hire of O-line coach Aaron Kromer

Added McDermott: “What I want to do is play well up front, and I want to protect our quarterback. We had an opportunity to land Coach Kromer, and we were able to strike and do that, and that's a big piece to developing that position, right? It's having the right guy in the room to do that.”

Asked if the addition of Kromer hinged on Johnson leaving for the Giants, McDermott said: “I'm not going to get into one guy versus the other. I'm just happy for Bobby. I'm happy for us to get a chance to add a coach like Aaron Kromer.”

Tuesday was McDermott’s first chance to comment publicly on all of the changes to his coaching staff. The elevation of Dorsey to replace Daboll was the biggest.

“More than anything, I wanted Josh to be comfortable,” McDermott said. “And having Josh's approval on that, I think, is big. You try and get a feel for the landscape of the NFL, and where things like this take a turn for the worse. And wanting to do it the right way was big for me and Brandon. And so Josh being involved in this decision, I think, gives him some ownership and also trying to get us to continue to get him comfortable, or keep him comfortable, but also growing our system from where it's been.”