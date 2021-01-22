 Skip to main content
Sean McDermott: Bills' Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley in 'pretty good spot' for AFC championship game
Sean McDermott: Bills' Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley in 'pretty good spot' for AFC championship game

  • Updated
Diggs wide open (copy)

Stefon Diggs (14) has amassed 100 yards receiving in five of the Bills' last six games and in nine total this season.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are “in a pretty good spot” in terms of their health for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Diggs has been listed as limited with an oblique injury Wednesday and Thursday. Beasley was not on the injury report Wednesday but was listed as limited with a knee injury Thursday.  

“We’ll see how they look today and we’ll take it from there,” McDermott said.

The Bills and Chiefs need to submit their injury reports with game status Friday.  

The Bills also will need to make decisions on wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who has not practiced this week with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who has not practiced with a quad injury.

