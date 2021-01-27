Seahawks fill coordinator spot; could Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey be an option in Miami?

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly had interest in Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to be their new offensive coordinator to replace Brian Schottenheimer.

However, the Seahawks are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dorsey also was among the names circulated for the Detroit Lions' opening, but that position went to former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he is still "going through our process" to identify a new offensive coordinator following the departure of former Bills coach Chan Gailey.

Dorsey's name has come up for that opening, in part because he is a former star quarterback at the University of Miami and because his work with a young quarterback in Josh Allen could mean he'd be a good fit to help develop Tua Tagovailoa.

The Houston Texans do not have a head coach, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is among the candidates. It is possible that Dorsey could be an option for Frazier's staff were he to be hired.