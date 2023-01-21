Scouting report: With Bengals ailing offensive line, Bills need to get after Joe Burrow

When the Bills run: Devin Singletary had a career-best 1,099 yards from scrimmage in 2022, but rookie James Cook has had a slight edge in carries over the past couple of weeks. Getting one of them going will take some of the pressure off quarterback Josh Allen. The Ravens piled up 155 rushing yards against Cincinnati in the wild-card game, with quarterback Tyler Huntley accounting for 54. Given Allen’s running ability, it’s expected that will be a part of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s game plan. Cincinnati’s Sam Hubbard, who had the game-changing, 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown last week, is a quality run defender. So, too, is safety Jessie Bates III. EDGE: Even.

When the Bills throw: “Playoffs” Josh and “Playoffs” Gabe is a real thing. Allen is coming off his third consecutive 300-yard, three-touchdown postseason performance, and can become the first player in league history with four straight such games. Also, Allen can reach 20 career playoff touchdown passes if he throws at least three, which would make him the first player in league history to do so in eight playoff games or less, according to the Bills. The Bills used big plays to move the ball on offense against Miami, with six that went for 20-plus yards. The Bengals weren’t very good at preventing 20-plus yard plays through the air in the regular season, allowing 53, which ranked 23rd in the NFL. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Davis has six playoff touchdowns on targets that have come at least 10-plus yards down field. The Bengals are mostly a zone team, having played that 71% of the time this season. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see slot receiver Cole Beasley have a big role for the Bills. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bengals run: This section hasn’t changed much from when the Bills met the Bengals in Week 17 of the regular season. It was a surprise to see the Bengals finish the regular season ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging 95.9 yards per game. That’s especially true because Joe Mixon has game-changing speed, but it hasn’t translated to consistent production. Last week against Baltimore, the Bengals gained a paltry 51 yards on the ground. The Bills limited the Dolphins to just 42 rushing yards. That was partially because Miami fell behind big, but we shouldn’t totally discount the job the Bills did against the run, either. The Bills had seven defensive players with run-defense grades of at least 70.0 against the Dolphins, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus – linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (79.5), defensive end Shaq Lawson (76.7), cornerback Taron Johnson (75.0), defensive end Boogie Basham (73.6), cornerback Kaiir Elam (72.6), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (71.9) and linebacker Matt Milano (70.8). The status of Jones, who is questionable with a calf injury, will be big. He’s been a rock in the middle of the defense all season. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bengals throw: Cincinnati will be down three starting offensive linemen, which the Bills’ defensive line absolutely has to take advantage of when rushing quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals are 4-8 when Burrow is sacked at least four times in a game, and 22-3 when he’s not. The Bengals allowed 41 sacks this season, which was sixth most in the league, and four sacks last week against Baltimore. According to the Bills, Burrow is one of just five quarterbacks since 1970 to be sacked 20-plus times in five playoff games. Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam had one of the biggest plays for the Bills against the Dolphins with a third-quarter interception in Miami territory. That set up the all-important, go-ahead touchdown. It will be interesting to see if Elam did enough in the coaching staff’s eyes to earn the start opposite Tre’Davious White. EDGE: Bengals.

Special teams: The Bills had some issues last week on kick coverage, allowing a 50-yard return by Miami’s Cedrick Wilson Jr. The Bengals’ kick return team struggled during the regular season, averaging 20.6 yards per attempt, which was 27th in the league. Cincinnati punt returner Trent Taylor is a threat. He averaged 10.3 yards per attempt in the regular season. Bills kicker Tyler Bass had a big mistake last week when he gave the Dolphins good field position by kicking the ball off out of bounds. Bass has otherwise been solid. Nyheim Hines’ two kickoff returns for touchdowns against the Patriots likely means teams will do whatever they can to keep the ball away from him in the postseason – he averaged 28.0 yards against Miami on two returns. Bengals kicker Even McPherson missed an extra point against Baltimore. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: There is a great deal of mutual respect between these two franchises, especially after what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 17. What can each team take away from the 10 minutes they played in Week 17? There is no question it was a tough start for the Bills’ defense against Cincinnati’s high-powered offense. Dorsey’s play calling last week was open to question at times. He’ll need to convince Allen to take better care of the football. The best way to do it is to take the layups the Bengals give him. Bills coach Sean McDermott is undefeated in the postseason at home. EDGE: Even.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Bills 24.