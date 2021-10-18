Scouting Report: Titans have largely held Josh Allen in check in three previous meetings

When the Buffalo Bills run: Last week, quarterback Josh Allen took his turn to lead the rushing attack. Allen had 59 yards on 11 carries, but he’s been held to just 3.56 yards per carry in three career games against Tennessee. The Titans rank 26th in the NFL, allowing 4.51 yards per carry. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills pass: Even though he’s 2-1 in his career against them, Allen hasn’t put up big numbers against the Titans, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Last year, most of his 263 passing yards came in garbage time of a blowout loss. Allen, however, has a better collection of weapons than he's had for past games, with tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders combining for nine touchdowns this season. Titans starting cornerback Kristian Fulton missed two practices during the week because of a hamstring injury, so his status for the game is in doubt. EDGE: Bills.
Oliver has 11 total tackles in Buffalo’s 4-1 start, all against the run. His 10 solo tackles against the run is tied with cornerback Taron Johnson for second on the team.
When the Tennessee Titans run: Spoiler alert – expect Derrick Henry to get the ball. A lot. The Titans’ superstar has carried 142 times through five games, 48 more attempts than the next-closest running back (New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara has 94). Henry is on pace for 483 attempts in 17 games, which would easily break the record of 416 set in a 16-game season by Kansas City’s Larry Johnson in 2006. Henry has run the ball at least 23 times in 10 of his last 12 regular-season games, according to Titans reporter John Glennon. The Bills’ run defense is off to a great start this season, but they haven’t faced – and won’t face again – a player like this. EDGE: Titans.
All players were full participants in practice Saturday, with the exceptions of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had veteran’s rest days.
When the Titans pass: Tennessee made a big move in the offseason by acquiring wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Falcons. Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but is expected to return to face the Bills. Along with A.J. Brown, Jones gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill a strong top two receivers. Brown, however, has also missed time this year with a hamstring injury, although he’s also on track to play. Buffalo is holding opposing quarterbacks to a rating of 60.7 so far this season, which leads the NFL. EDGE: Bills.
"He is the most confident kicker that I've ever seen or been around," long snapper Reid Ferguson said.
Special teams: Grand Island native Brett Kern remains one of the best punters in the NFL. Although he’s been called on just six times this year, Kern’s net average of 43.8 yards ranks eighth in the NFL. Kern, however, is on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list and might not play Monday night. Buffalo’s average starting field position of the 34.8-yard line ranks first in the league. The Bills are the league average, No. 16, in Football Outsiders’ weekly special-teams rankings, while the Titans are No. 25. The Titans’ ranking is low partly because kicker Randy Bullock is just 2 of 4 on field goals of 40-plus yards, with no attempts from 50 yards or beyond. EDGE: Bills.
Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread on the road on Mondays. Tennessee is 7-2 straight up and against the spread Mondays, including 4-0 straight up and against the spread at home.
Coaching: Bills coach Sean McDermott and Titans coach Mike Vrabel are close, having played golf together in July at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament. This very well could be a playoff preview. With each team enjoying an easy schedule, Football Outsiders gives the Bills a ridiculous 98.7% chance to make the playoffs, while Tennessee is a healthy 64.9%. First-year Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing spent the 2014 season as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach. You’re forgiven if you don’t remember him. EDGE: Bills.