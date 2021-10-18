Scouting Report: Titans have largely held Josh Allen in check in three previous meetings

Buffalo Bills fully healthy heading into Monday night meeting with Titans All players were full participants in practice Saturday, with the exceptions of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had veteran’s rest days.

When the Titans pass: Tennessee made a big move in the offseason by acquiring wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Falcons. Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but is expected to return to face the Bills. Along with A.J. Brown, Jones gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill a strong top two receivers. Brown, however, has also missed time this year with a hamstring injury, although he’s also on track to play. Buffalo is holding opposing quarterbacks to a rating of 60.7 so far this season, which leads the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Grand Island native Brett Kern remains one of the best punters in the NFL. Although he’s been called on just six times this year, Kern’s net average of 43.8 yards ranks eighth in the NFL. Kern, however, is on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list and might not play Monday night. Buffalo’s average starting field position of the 34.8-yard line ranks first in the league. The Bills are the league average, No. 16, in Football Outsiders’ weekly special-teams rankings, while the Titans are No. 25. The Titans’ ranking is low partly because kicker Randy Bullock is just 2 of 4 on field goals of 40-plus yards, with no attempts from 50 yards or beyond. EDGE: Bills.

View from Vegas: Could Bills fall victim to the KC hangover? Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread on the road on Mondays. Tennessee is 7-2 straight up and against the spread Mondays, including 4-0 straight up and against the spread at home.