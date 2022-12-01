Scouting Report: Thursday night games have been Josh Allen's time to shine

Buffalo Bills reporter Jay Skurski weighs in with his scouting report as the Bills prepare to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium ...

When the Bills run: Devin Singletary is looking for his third straight game with at least 80 yards from scrimmage. He has at least one touchdown in three of his past four divisional games. Quarterback Josh Allen is one of just two players in the NFL this season to have multiple games with at least 250-plus passing yards and 75-plus rushing yards. He has really been using his legs lately, rushing for at least 75 yards in three of his past four games. After a big game in Week 11 against Cleveland, it looked like rookie James Cook was poised for a bigger offensive role. Cook, however, was back to his usual snap count – between 10 and 15 per game – last week against Detroit. EDGE: Even.

PlayAction: Bills face red-hot Matthew Judon and improved Pats pass rush New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon leads the NFL in sacks with 13, already one-half more than he had all last year. He has had a sack in eight of 11 games. He’s fifth in the NFL in QB pressures with 50, according to Pro Football Focus.

When the Bills throw: Allen was listed as a full practice participant this week – a good sign as he continues to manage an elbow injury suffered in Week 9 against the Jets. Allen has played well at New England, with nine touchdowns and no interceptions to go along with a 115.3 quarterback rating in his past three starts there. He’s also performed well on Thursdays in his career, with 13 total touchdowns and a 108.1 passer rating. His 3,183 passing yards this season ranks second in the NFL. Both No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox have been more involved lately. Davis has at least five catches and 65 receiving yards in two of his past three games, while Knox has at least 50 yards in two of his past three games. Slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie should have some good vibes returning to Gillette Stadium. McKenzie had one of the best games of his career there last year, stepping in for Cole Beasley and finishing with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Bills would love to find a way to get more of that type of production from McKenzie on a regular basis. Giving help to whichever side Matthew Judon lines up on has to be a priority for the Bills’ offense. Judon has 10 of his NFL-leading 13 sacks in five home games. He’s a potential huge problem for the Bills. EDGE: Bills.

How we see it: News writers offer predictions for Bills vs. Patriots The Buffalo News' Buffalo Bills reporters weigh in with their predictions for the Bills' Week 13 tilt with the New England Patriots.

When the Patriots run: Damien Harris has been a problem for the Bills. The New England running back has at least 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in each of his three career games against Buffalo. Luckily for the Bills, Harris is out because of a thigh injury. It’s Rhamondre Stevenson, however, who leads the Patriots with 680 rushing yards on 151 carries – an average of 4.5 yards per carry to go with four rushing touchdowns. It’s a good week, then, for the Bills to get middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds back in the lineup after he missed the last two games. The Bills have started to use a bit more of a traditional 4-3 scheme in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues. If so, expect A.J. Klein to step in as the third linebacker after he did a solid job replacing Edmunds last week against the Lions. New England will also be without offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn because of a foot injury, while center David Andrews is questionable for the game with a thigh injury of his own. EDGE: Bills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bills Notebook: Dion Dawkins joins Von Miller in being declared out for game against New England The Bills did not give an injury designation to anyone else on the roster, meaning several players are expected back in the lineup.

When the Patriots throw: Something has to give – Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t thrown an interception in his past three games, while the Bills are second in the league this season with 13 picks. The secondary should get a boost with an increased snap count for Tre’Davious White – which coach Sean McDermott said is the plan – along with rookie Kaiir Elam being closer to 100% on his injured ankle. The Bills will have to be aware of Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as a pass catcher. He had a career-high nine catches for 76 yards in New England’s loss to the Vikings on "Monday Night Football." In four of his past five games, Stevenson has at least six catches and 55 receiving yards – impressive totals for a running back. The Patriots’ No. 1 receiver is Jakobi Meyers. He has 571 yards on 47 catches. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Bills continue to rank third in the NFL in special teams, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Kicker Tyler Bass came through with the game-winning field goal last week after blowing an extra point in the fourth quarter – his first miss of the season on one of those. Punter Sam Martin has been quietly excellent for the Bills, with a net average of 42.4 yards per attempt. Siran Neal is getting some love for his work as a gunner – ranking ninth in Pro Bowl fan voting – although we have to bring up that he missed a tackle on punt coverage last week that led to a 41-yard return (Taiwan Jones also missed a tackle on the same play). Patriots return man Marcus Jones is dangerous. He won a game for New England earlier this season with a punt return for a touchdown against the Jets in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter. EDGE: Bills.

Bills restructure contract of Tre'Davious White to free up salary cap space Restructuring White's deal will free up about $2.5 million, which gives the team enough room to operate should additional roster moves need to be made to replace injured players.

Coaching: It’s wise to never count out a Bill Belichick-coached team. He has a career record of 36-10 against the Bills, although Buffalo has taken three of the past four games in the series – with the one New England win in that time coming in the crazy wind game in Orchard Park. Belichick’s defense has been particularly impressive this season, giving up just 18.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL – just behind the Bills at 18.1 in fifth. McDermott deserves a lot of credit for navigating a crazy couple weeks for the Bills that involved a snowstorm that moved a home game, never-ending injuries to key starters, an illness that made its way through the locker room and a game on a short week on Thanksgiving. Through it all, his team went 2-0. EDGE: Patriots.

Prediction: Bills 23, Patriots 20.