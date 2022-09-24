Scouting Report: Success of Bills' four-man pass rush will be key to slowing Miami's high-powered passing attack

When the Bills run: Rushing lanes were basically nonexistent for the running backs against Tennessee. That led to some ugly totals for Devin Singletary (six carries for 19 yards) and Zack Moss (three carries for 17 yards). At one point, the Bills threw the ball on 21 consecutive plays. Said quarterback Josh Allen: “You don't always have to run the ball to be effective in the run game. So that's kind of our thought process sometimes, our passing game can help and be our running game when need be.” That might work for a week, but knowing that coach Sean McDermott likes to have a balanced offense, it seems as if the Bills will want to get things straightened out in the running game sooner than later. The Dolphins are giving up 4.96 yards per rush, which ranks 24th in the NFL, so there should be some opportunities. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills throw: It’s an understatement to say Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the same page. On 23 targets this season, Diggs has a ridiculous catch rate of 86.96%. He is totally locked in with his quarterback. The protection last week for Allen was solid. According to Inside Edge, the Bills’ quarterback was only hit on 7% of his dropbacks, which was fifth best in the NFL and well less than the league average of 16%. He was pressured on 12% of plays, which was seventh best in the league and again less than the league average of 19%. Allen’s success against the Dolphins has been well documented, but it’s worth repeating: He has gone 7-1 in eight career starts and accounted for 25 total touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 106.8. The Dolphins rank dead last in yards allowed per play early this season, at 6.89, and don’t have cornerback Byron Jones, who is currently on injured reserve. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins run: Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds have split time, with Mostert getting more of the work in Miami’s Week 2 win against Baltimore. Here’s an odd stat: Among running backs with at least 250 career rushing attempts, Mostert’s average of 5.59 yards per attempt is the best in NFL history. The Bills have the best rush defense in the league through the first two weeks, allowing just 66.0 yards per game. The addition of DaQuan Jones has been huge in the middle of the defense, and last week against Derrick Henry and the Titans, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa did an exemplary job on the edges. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins throw: In leading the largest come-from-behind victory in a road game in franchise history last week, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tied a team single-game record (set by Bob Griese in 1977) with six passing touchdowns against the Ravens. Tagovailoa has two explosive receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In fact, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Hill is the No. 1 explosive wide receiver in the NFL and Waddle is No. 2, tied with Diggs. That measures each player’s speed, pass-catching ability, yards after catch and success on deep bass to create quantifiable rankings. Hill had 190 receiving yards against Baltimore. In the fourth quarter, he made two deep touchdown catches on plays the ball traveled more than 30 air yards. Thus, the Bills’ four-man pass rush will have to pressure Tagovailoa. That’s something the team has done well in recent years. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills had a whopping 52 pressures against Miami in two games last season, including eight sacks, and the Buffalo pass rush has been upgraded. Perhaps that can make up for the absences in the secondary. EDGE: Dolphins.

Special teams: At least according to Football Outsiders, this is a big mismatch early in the season. The Bills have been quietly solid on special teams, ranking second in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Tyler Bass is perfect so far (nine extra points, three field goals), and punter Sam Martin is averaging 48.3 net yards on his three attempts. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are No. 31 through two weeks. Miami gave up a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play against Baltimore. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: McDermott is 9-1 in his career against Miami. The Bills have won seven straight against the Dolphins, their longest winning streak against one opponent since they put up 10 straight wins over the Bengals from 1989-2010. Still, McDermott has his work cut out for him. The Bills are working on a short week and are severely shorthanded defensively against a hot Dolphins offense. Miami, under new head coach Mike McDaniel, is still a bit of a mystery. It’s too early to have too big of a book on any Dolphins tendencies. If Miami is going to put an end to their futility against the Bills, this is the week to do it. EDGE: Bills

Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 24.