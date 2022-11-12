Scouting Report: Struggling Bills' run defense faces a big test against Vikings' Dalvin Cook

When the Bills run: With the status of quarterback Josh Allen uncertain because of an elbow injury, the Bills could use a boosted running game. Minnesota won’t be easy to run against, as the Vikings rank ninth in the league against the rush, allowing 111.3 yards per game. The Vikings’ leading tackler is middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has 74 tackles. Allen remains the Bills’ leading rusher through nine weeks with 392 yards on 62 carries. Devin Singletary is next with 79 carries for 347 yards. Singletary still doesn’t have a rushing touchdown this season. The only running back on the roster with a rushing touchdown is rookie James Cook, who will go up against his brother’s team this week in a nice storyline. EDGE: Vikings.

When the Bills pass: Will it be Allen or Case Keenum throwing the passes? The Bills have done everything in their power to keep the answer to that question under wraps for as long as possible. Either way, the Bills will need to get more from receivers not named Stefon Diggs. Amazingly, Diggs has 60 catches this season. Singletary is next with 27, followed by tight end Dawson Knox and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie with 20 each. The Vikings have struggled against the pass, ranking 29th in yards allowed per attempt (7.37) and 27th in yards allowed per game (256.9). Tackling has been an issue in pass defense for Minnesota, as short passes to the left and middle have gone for long gains. That will require whoever is at quarterback for the Bills to get the ball out on time and accurately to give receivers a chance to pick up yards after the catch. EDGE: Bills with Allen, even without.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the Vikings run: Dalvin Cook will be a big test for the Bills’ suddenly struggling run defense. Cook leads Minnesota with 131 carries for 608 yards and five touchdowns. His long run of 53 yards went for a touchdown. “He's such an explosive runner,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “When he gets the football, he can score from anywhere on the field, unlike some backs who may break a 15, 20-yarder, I mean, he can take it 80, 90 yards from anywhere.” Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said after the game against the Jets last week that the problems stopping the run can be traced back to poor tackling. Frazier said that was just a part of it. “We’ve had some where we’ve overrun the ball, but that’s not the only issue. We’ve got to do a better job of tackling and being in our gaps. So, all the same things that usually occur when you’re not defending the run well,” he said. EDGE: Vikings.

When the Vikings pass: Minnesota’s big weapon in the passing game is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who ranks second in the league with 867 receiving yards in eight games – 10 more than Diggs. “What he has done and accomplished in such a short amount of time shows you that he’s a special player,” Diggs said of Jefferson. With rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam unlikely to play, it would be a good week for Tre’Davious White to make his season debut to help against Jefferson. Can the Vikings win big with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback? They’re attempting to prove this season that it’s possible. Cousins ranks 13th in the NFL in passing yards (1,999), tied for 22nd in yards per attempt (6.6), tied for ninth in touchdown passes (13) and 15th in passer rating (89.5). He’s not playing at a Pro Bowl level, necessarily, but he’s not getting his team beaten, either. Minnesota acquired former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, and he became an immediate factor in his first game, making nine catches for 70 yards. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Bills hold a big advantage here, ranking fifth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, compared to No. 25 for Minnesota. Nyheim Hines made a positive first impression as the Bills’ punt returner last week, taking his only attempt 18 yards. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is a perfect 10 for 10 on field goals of 49 yards and less, but just 1 of 6 on attempts from 50-plus yards. Minnesota punter Ryan Wright is averaging 43.5 net yards on 38 attempts, and does not have a single touchback this season. Three Bills players – Damar Hamlin, Siran Neal and Cam Lewis – share the team lead with three tackles each on special teams. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: With Allen hurting, this is the biggest test of the season for Bills coach Sean McDermott. His team needs a complete effort from offense, defense and special teams to beat the Vikings, who enter on a six-game winning streak. There will be plenty of competition for NFL Coach of the Year honors, but the Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell has to be on the short list. Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, Wes Phillips, is the son of former Bills coach Wade Phillips. Wes Phillips graduated from Williamsville North High School. EDGE: Even.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bills 17