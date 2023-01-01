Scouting Report: Stefon Diggs has a chance to go off against Bengals

When the Bills run: James Cook is getting the ball more lately, with 34 carries over the past four games, but a compelling case can be made the Bills should be giving it to him even more. Cook’s rushing DVOA, according to analytics website Football Outsiders, is 17.5%. Because he has only 80 carries this season, that’s not enough to qualify for the leaders among those with at least 100 carries. For comparison, Green Bay’s Aaron Jones leads that category with a 17.4% DVOA on 187 attempts. It’s clear in close games, the Bills still prefer Devin Singletary on the field. Just 23 of Cook’s 80 carries this season have come when the Bills were either tied or trailing in the game. The Bengals’ two defensive ends, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, are excellent at containing quarterbacks in the pocket. Cincinnati has allowed opposing quarterbacks to rush for 194 yards this season, which ranks No. 5 in the NFL in fewest allowed. Opposing quarterbacks have attempted just 45 carries against Cincinnati, which is the fewest in the league. That’s a potential big factor given Josh Allen’s rushing ability. Buffalo’s 254 rushing yards against the Bears was the team’s most in a game since 2016. EDGE: Even.

When the Bills pass: This is where the Bills enjoy their biggest advantage. The Bengals lost No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a season-ending knee injury in October, leaving rookie Cam Taylor-Britt and veteran Eli Apple as their starters outside. The Bills want to get No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs more involved, and this is a great opportunity to do so. Diggs thrives in prime time, too. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he leads the league with 82 catches for 949 yards and 12 touchdowns during Monday night games. He needs two touchdown receptions to set a new single-season franchise record with 12. If the Bengals sell out to stop Diggs with double teams, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox all need to step up. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bengals run: It’s a surprise to look at the stats and see Cincinnati ranked 26th in the league in rushing, at just 98.2 yards per game, and 28th in yards per attempt, at just 3.89. That’s not to say the Bills can overlook this part of their defensive preparation, though. Last week, Bengals running back Joe Mixon hit a top speed of 20.03 mph on a 19-yard carry, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which was the fastest speed by a running back in Week 16. He’s a big-time threat, even if the stats haven’t been there. The Bills’ run defense has been hot and cold this season, but is coming off a great showing against the Bears and quarterback Justin Fields last week. Shaq Lawson, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips all had grades of 70-plus from analytics website Pro Football Focus last week against the run. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bengals pass: Last season, the Bengals’ big weakness was the offensive line and quarterback Joe Burrow’s tendency to hang onto the ball for too long. Combine those two, and not surprisingly, sacks were a big issue. This year, the Bengals have been better in both areas. The front office addressed the offensive line in the offseason, and Burrow is getting the ball out of his hands quick. He has 18 touchdown passes when throwing in less than 2.5 seconds, which leads the NFL. Throwing the ball that quickly won’t give Bills edge rushers Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau much time to get home. The Bills will need to get their hands up along the defensive line to disrupt and hopefully knock down some of those quick passes. Of course, Burrow is also great when he does let routes develop. He has the second-best rating in the NFL on deep passes – defined as those that travel at least 20 yards in the air by PFF – completing 19 such passes, of which seven have produced touchdowns. According to Next Gen Stats, the Bills rank 26th in the league in defending passes that travel 20-plus yards in the air. The Bills are going to need Tre’Davious White to play his best game of the season. If rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam or veteran Dane Jackson struggles, that could be trouble against the Bengals’ dynamic trio of receivers – Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. EDGE: Bengals.

Special teams: The Bills suffered a big drop in Football Outsiders’ weekly special teams rankings after a tough game against Chicago, going from second in the NFL to seventh. The weather played a big factor against Chicago, and unfortunately, could impact Monday’s game if it does indeed rain. In what is expected to be a close game, the Bills will want to button things up here. The Bengals rank 20th in Football Outsiders’ rankings. Cincinnati punter Drue Chrisman averages a strong 41.8 net yards per punt. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson struggled in cold temperatures last week, missing a 43-yard field goal and two extra points, although one of those was negated by a penalty. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: These two teams haven’t seen each other much, which makes the coaching matchup even more intriguing. This would be a great week to see some creativity from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in his play calling. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is an excellent play caller, and will present a big challenge for Dorsey. On the flip side, how will Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier respond to how quickly Burrow is getting the ball out of his hands? This matchup is about as good as it gets for Week 17 – the bosses at ESPN must be over the moon right about now. EDGE: Even.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Bills 24