Scouting Report: Slowing down Aaron Donald will be priority No. 1 for Bills' offensive line

When the Bills run: It’s usually an afterthought for fans, but it shouldn’t be. The Bills were 0-4 last season in games in which they rushed for less than 100 yards. The Rams, meanwhile, held opponents to less than 100 rushing yards in 13 games in 2021, going 11-2. So, the Bills will want to establish some sort of a ground game early. Devin Singletary figures to get the first chance to do that. After a strong finish to the 2021 season, he’s been with the starters throughout training camp. Zack Moss had a strong preseason, but there is some question as to whether there will be room for him on the game-day roster. The Rams ranked No. 6 in the league against the run last year, and added inside linebacker Bobby Wagner in the offseason. EDGE: Rams.

When the Bills pass: Slowing down all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the middle of the Rams’ defense has to be priority No. 1 for Buffalo’s interior offensive line. Donald is a one-man wrecking crew who was rewarded this offseason with the biggest contract ever for a non-quarterback. Somewhat amazingly, this will be Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s first time ever playing a game in his home state as he begins his fifth NFL season. If the Rams put No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, that matchup will be must-see TV. Ramsey is coming off offseason shoulder surgery. He leads a secondary that ranked just 22nd against the pass. EDGE: Bills.

When the Rams run: The Bills rebuilt the interior of their defensive line in the offseason. Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips are being counted on to make the Bills more stout up the middle against the run. The Rams were at times a one-dimensional offense last season, and head coach Sean McVay said becoming more efficient rushing the ball was a big offseason priority for his team. Cam Akers, who is is healthy this season, and Darrell Henderson will handle most of the work on the ground for Los Angeles. EDGE: Bills.

When the Rams pass: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 34, had a monster first season in Los Angeles, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. Slot receiver Cooper Kupp is the best in the NFL, while Allen Robinson should be an upgrade at outside receiver. The Rams have two new projected starters on the offensive line, with Joe Notebloom taking over at left tackle for the retired Andrew Whitworth and right guard Coleman Shelton replacing Austin Corbett. That could be of some concern because Stafford is not mobile. How will rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford hold up opposite Dane Jackson with Tre’Davious White out for at least the first month of the season? That’s one of the biggest questions entering the season for the Bills. EDGE: Even.

Special teams: After cutting Matt Haack and Matt Araiza, the Bills signed punter Sam Martin and are getting him up to speed with long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass. The Bills also could see some changes at punt returner, with rookie Khalil Shakir entering the game No. 1 on the depth chart at that position. Other than those changes, however, the Bills have had a remarkable run of continuity on special teams. Their top seven players in terms of snaps played last year on special teams – Tyler Matakevich, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones, Siran Neal, Tyrel Dodson, Jaquan Johnson and Jake Kumerow – are all back. That’s unheard of in the NFL. Brandon Powell, who spent some time with the Bills last season, is the Rams’ primary returner. EDGE: Rams.

Coaching: For two Super Bowl contenders, both teams have a good deal of turnover here. Notably, the Bills have a new offensive coordinator (Ken Dorsey replaces Brian Daboll), offensive line coach (Aaron Kromer replaces Bobby Johnson) and special teams coordinator (Matthew Smiley replaces Heath Farwell). The Rams made eight new hires and gave new or expanded roles to six coaches under McVay. That includes a new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, who replaces Kevin O’Connell, who left to become head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. EDGE: Rams.

Prediction: Bills 30, Rams 22.