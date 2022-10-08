Scouting Report: Rookie QBs have struggled against Sean McDermott-coached defenses

When the Bills run: It’s been the Josh Allen Show on the ground, too. Allen remains the only member of the Bills with a rushing touchdown this season. Since entering the league in 2018, Allen leads the NFL with 17 touchdown runs on scrambles – six more than any other player. Allen continues to be a big part of the Bills’ rushing attack. He has 30 attempts, which is second on the team to Devin Singletary’s 34. The Bills have 97 rushing attempts on the season, which is slightly less than the league average, but just 63 of them have been by running backs. Singletary has double the amount of carries than any other back, with Zack Moss next at 16. The Steelers’ run defense ranks 24th in yards allowed per game (131.5), but has been better on a per-rush basis, ranking 10th by allowing 3.98 yards per attempt. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are both strong run defenders. EDGE: Even.

When the Bills throw: It’s been a bit of a struggle for the Bills to stretch the field lately. Last week, Allen threw 75% of his passes between 1 and 10 yards, according to Inside Edge, which ranked ninth among 28 qualifying quarterbacks. Allen averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt against Baltimore, which ranked sixth worst among those 28. Despite not pushing the ball down the field much, Allen still threw for first downs on 39% of his passing attempts, which ranked ninth. The Bills won’t have to deal with Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury. Watt is one of the best defensive players in football, and Pittsburgh is 0-7 in his career when he’s been out of the lineup. EDGE: Bills.

When the Steelers run: Najee Harris is the workhorse, but is he special? Bart Scott doesn’t think so. The former Jets linebacker and current ESPN analyst said this week he doesn’t view Harris, who gained 1,200 yards as a rookie last year, as “special.” The stats so far this year back that up. Last week, Harris didn’t face any situations in which there were eight defenders in the box, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Even so, he gained just 74 yards on 18 carries. That’s a clue defenses don’t feel as if they need to load up to stop Harris. The Bills have given up just eight runs of 10-plus yards in the first four weeks, which is tied for seventh fewest in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

When the Steelers throw: Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first career start in hostile territory. Rookie quarterbacks are 3-7 against the Bills in the Sean McDermott era, completing 57.1% of their passes for an average of 164.9 yards per game, five touchdowns and 15 interceptions. According to NFL research, the last rookie quarterback to beat the league’s No. 1 pass defense in his first career start was the man Pickett is attempting to replace – the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Rookie receiver George Pickens caught six passes for 102 yards on eight targets last week, and averaged 20.1 air yards per target, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which was third in the league. Pickens has made a couple of highlight-reel catches this season and is quickly developing into Pittsburgh’s most dangerous receiver. The Bills’ secondary continues to get it done without Tre’Davious White. Buffalo is giving up just 150.8 yards per game through the air, which leads the NFL through four weeks. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Bills punter Sam Martin only has seven attempts, the fewest in the league, but his net average of 44.6 yards is strong, ranking seventh in the NFL. Here’s a fairly amazing stat – the Bills have yet to give up a single yard on punt returns this season (granted, there have been only two return attempts … but still). The Bills’ kick coverage has also been excellent, ranking fifth in the league (18.3 yards per attempt allowed). Losing punt returner Jamison Crowder is potentially big. He’s averaged 11.1 yards per return this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Rookie Khalil Shakir will take over that job. Bills special teams ace Tyler Matakevich played in 63 games for Pittsburgh from 2016-19. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 59-yard field goal last week, a record long in Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. Steelers punt returner Gunner Olszewski has fumbled twice in the last two games and may not be long for the job. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: There is plenty of familiarity here, as this is the fourth consecutive year these two teams have met in the regular season. One of the more impressive streaks in all of sports looks as if it’s going to come to an end this season. The Steelers have never finished with a losing record in Mike Tomlin’s previous 15 seasons as head coach, but they’re off to a 1-3 start and look to be going nowhere fast. Defensive adjustments have been lacking and offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme doesn’t appear to have a clear identity. Bills fans shouldn’t be worried about their team looking ahead to the Week 6 showdown with the Chiefs. McDermott needs only to turn on the film from last year’s season opener against the Steelers to remind his team that looking past Pittsburgh is a bad idea. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 42, Steelers 14.